It’s a good year to be an 8U or 12U Pop Warner player in Charlotte County.
The Charlotte Warriors’ 8U and 12U squads advanced to the Peace River Conference’s Division II championships this weekend while the Port Charlotte Bandits’ 8U and 12U won their Division I opening-round games to reach next week’s semifinals.
The Warriors, who were in action on an NFL Sunday, also saw their 14U team advance to next week’s semifinal round.
Due to their Sunday kickoffs, no Warriors roundup was available at press time, but the 8U Warriors got things started with a 27-12 win against LaBelle. Later, the 12U team downed the Naples Gators 27-8 and as nightfall approached, the 14U Warriors pummeled Immokalee, 43-14.
Meanwhile, the Bandits’ 8U and defending Southeast champion 12U teams each tossed shutouts in easy victories as the Bandits’ other teams saw their seasons come to a close.
The playoffs continue next week.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Cape Youth 6U 14, Bandits 0: Easton Litty, Zachary Bertrand, Traiden McClary and Walter Zubritsky had numerous great runs led by quarterback Cam Davis in the struggle to find the end zone. Jackson Parker played a big role on defense, stepping in as safety with two touchdown-saving tackles. Karson Richardson played lights-out on both lines.
Bandits 8U 36, Estero 0: Dadrian Richardson found the end zone multiple times as well as did Javion Ritchart and Kenny Powers behind the blocking of offensive linemen Kaison Barber, Sam Naylon, Jaxden Reyes, Daniel Edmonds and Xavier Rayhon. Jahmir Jones and Richardson each forced turnovers on the defensive side of the ball. Pressure from Blake Maddox, Rayhon and Brayden Jones on the defensive line got home with multiple sacks.
Fort Myers Knights 10U 7, Bandits 0: The Bandits lost a defensive slugfest in overtime. The defense was led by the line of Sylas McNamara, Myrico Jackson, Paiton Richardson and Abram McFarland. Denali Gainer, Myles Davila, Ben Guerrier and Royalty Davis excelled at linebacker, flying to the ball. Damani Lowe-Chin and Landon Howard anchored the edge at corner and held the Knights to no completions. Guerrier and Lowe-Chin ran the ball hard all day and drove the ball down the field on several drives that just couldn't find the end zone.
Bandits 12U 28, Lehigh Raiders 0: Quarterback Dylan Szych connected on passes for more than 100 yards – one Cam Price for a 46-yard touchdown. Other touchdowns were scored by Jahiem Jones, Gavin Thomas and Chase Angelini. Running the ball well were Dupri Gainer, Javier Newell and CJ Bryant. The defense was led by Logan Martin, who recovered a fumble. Keon Banks and Angelini combined for a safety sack. Other sacks were recorded by Wyatt Kloor, Jakai Simpson and Aiden Gorr. Others playing well included Sean Gerdes, Kamdyne Heary and Jaden Long.
Fort Myers Firecats 14U 23, Bandits 14: Jazzy McDaniel and Ozias Dorsey each had touchdown runs behind the blocking of by Jack Naylor, Ryland Williams, Caleb Cox, Peter Richards, Gio Acevedo, Lucas Clark and Josh Cartee. Bruce Blanden also had several good runs. Sherrod Williams added two extra-point kicks. The defense was spearheaded by Kristian McNealy, Natan Poplin and Eli Pearl.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.