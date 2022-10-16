The area high school teams weren’t the only football programs to weather Hurricane Ian’s wrath.
The Charlotte Warriors and Port Charlotte Bandits saw the remainder of their regular seasons wiped out by the storm’s Sept. 28 passing. After their respective fields sustained damage, the two organizations had to go looking for new practice homes.
Port Charlotte wound up at New Day Christian Church while Charlotte found itself in a cemetery – Royal Palms Memorial Gardens, to be exact – practicing on an open lot. The Warriors’ cheer squads got their work in at the Peace River Botanical Gardens.
When they weren’t practicing, the Warriors launched “Operation BBQ Relief,” feeding the hordes of incoming linemen who worked ceaselessly to restore power to the county.
Charlotte and Port Charlotte received a lot of love from their nearby foes. The Naples Hurricanes, for example, delivered trailers full of clothes, school supplies and other necessities to both.
Finally, the Warriors returned to action this past Saturday in the first round of the Division II playoffs at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples. The Division I Bandits’ 14U team also played on Saturday, but the rest of the teams will be playing Oct. 22 at the same site.
Normalcy remains on the horizon for many in each organization, but Saturday’s return to competition was welcomed, nonetheless.
On to Saturday’s results:
CHARLOTTE
Warriors 8U 30, Cape Jr. 6: Dylan Flaherty threw and a touchdown to Eli Collins and scored two more with his feet. Rocco Ravenscraft also had an opening-play, 65-yard touchdown. The Warriors’ defense showed out play well as a whole.
Warriors 10U 21, Naples Bears 8: The Warriors capped a long opening drive with a touchdown on fourth down. Quintin Lincoln lofted a halfback pass to Chris Snyder for the points. Jaionn Tice added two rushing touchdowns and Macari Blandin scored all 3 extra points. The defense played well, limiting the Bears to one score and few first downs. Every member of the Warriors’ defense contributed with big plays.
Warriors 12U 28, South Naples Trojans 0: Ra’khai Longmire scored on a 65-yard run to start a game that would eventually be ended by lightning. Kwanell Bedward, Jaylen Francis both added a touchdown and John McCullough capped the scoring with a 107-yard interception return for a touchdown. Derek Powell and Tecoy Campbell anchored a shutout defensive effort.
Warriors 14U 31, Cape Jr. 0: Charlotte came running out of the gate as the “triplets” did their job. TyQuenius Haynes, Dairon Gonzalez and Daveon Daniels ran the ball down the field, though penalties held them scoreless to begin. Ty Logan caught a touchdown pass and ran for another. The Warriors’ stingy defense played stingy and even got in on the scoring itself, recording a safety.
