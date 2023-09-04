PUNTA GORDA — In the 10U Battle of the Bridges, the Charlotte Warriors shook off a slow start and pulled away from rival Port Charlotte for a 19-6 win Saturday at Carmalita Park.

Dadrian Richardson got the Warriors on the board with the first of his two touchdowns after being set up by a long hookup between MaCari Blandin and Jace Day.


