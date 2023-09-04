Charlotte Warriors Jace Day (32) pulls in a pass by quarterback MaCari Blandin against the Port Charlotte Bandits during a Pop Warner football 10U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. The play was called back because of a penalty. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors quarterback MaCari Blandin (4) carries against the Port Charlotte Bandits during a Pop Warner football 10U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors Dadrian Richardson (2) carries past Port Charlotte Bandits Chandler Lynch (7) during a Pop Warner football 10U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors quarterback MaCari Blandin (4) is forced out of bounds by the Port Charlotte Bandits during a Pop Warner football 10U matchup Saturday at Carmalita Park.
Charlotte Warriors Deandre Ward (3) carries against the Port Charlotte Bandits during a Pop Warner football 10U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Charlotte Warriors quarterback MaCari Blandin (4) passes against the Port Charlotte Bandits during a Pop Warner football 10U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Christian Gonzalez-Hernandez (6) carries Saturday against the Charlotte Warriors during a Pop Warner football 10U matchup.
A Port Charlotte Bandits Cheer Squad performs at halftime during a Pop Warner football 10U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
A Charlotte Warriors Cheer Squad performs at halftime during a Pop Warner football 10U matchup on Saturday.
Charlotte Warriors Deandre Ward (3) stiff arms Port Charlotte Bandits Isaiah Capellan (13) during a Pop Warner football 10U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte Bandits Benjamin Guerrier (0) caries against the Charlotte Warriors during a Pop Warner football 10U matchup Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Carmalita Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
