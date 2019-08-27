TAMPA — Bucs head coach Bruce Arians noted this week that there are about 10 spots still available on the team’s 53-man roster, and he sent a clear message to those on the bubble heading into Thursday’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
"Play your (butt) off Thursday night, and make me can't cut you," Arians said.
Here are four positions where the biggest roster battles exist.
Wide receiver
With Mike Evans. Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman taking the first three spots, and Justin Watson a likely fourth, that leaves Bobo Wilson and Scotty Miller competing for the fifth position. Most likely, it’s up to Miller, who missed the first two preseason games with a hamstring injury to force the Bucs to keep a six receiver. Wilson has had a great preseason. He’s second on the team in catches (nine) and third in receiving yards (112). Maybe more important to his value is his role as a special teams piece as a kick/punt returner. Wilson was the team’s best kick returner last year (28.4 yards per return). When they drafted Miller, they believed he could be a vertical threat because of his speed, but he caught just two balls for 15 yards last week. He will have to show more of that potential this week.
Tight end
This position might be the most in flux going into Thursday, and that might affect how many tight ends the Bucs carry. Cameron Brate hasn’t practiced for two weeks with an undisclosed injury and is coming off hip surgery. Antony Auclair left last week’s game in the first half with a calf injury and spent the beginning of the week in a walking boot. Arians said neither injury is serious and both are expected to be ready for the season opener on Sept. 8 — but their uncertainly could open the door for not only preseason darling Tanner Hudson but also former Clemson standout Jordan Leggett. Hudson is the Bucs’ leading receiver this preseason (17 catches, 226 yards, 2 TDs), but Arians has been open about wanting him to improve his blocking. Arians lauded the strides Leggett has made as a blocker. Carrying four tight ends could mean just five receivers or maybe even just three running backs.
Inside linebacker
Devonte Bond, who was initially practicing inside, moved outside and now appears to be among the top four linebackers there. And even though Bond missed last week's game, his ability to play both inside and outside and special teams make him a valuable player. Arians called him "a horse" on special teams. That might make Jack Cichy's path to the 53-man roster easier. Cichy, who is coming back from his second ACL surgery, has not only made plays, but, at 23, also has age on his main competition, 27-year-old Corey Nelson.
Offensive line
Despite the unit's poor showing last week, the Bucs' starting offensive line is set. Add on versatile veteran Earl Watford, who can play across the line, and Caleb Benenoch, and there's seven, but you really have to reach hard for an eighth offensive lineman that stands out. Undrafted rookie Zack Bailey has climbed from third team to second-team at guard. Watford can step in at center in a pinch, but both undrafted rookie Nate Trewyn and 30-year-old Josh LeRibeus have seen significant second-team snaps at center.
