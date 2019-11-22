Along pit row in Englewood on Friday, a calm atmosphere ruled the morning as drivers, throttle operators and crew members strolled around, chatted with friends or just lounged about while enjoying sunny skies and a cool breeze blowing in from the south.
But such tranquility is only temporary.
This morning at 10 a.m. the highlight of the four-day Englewood Beach Waterfest will kick off with the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships. Originally scheduled to commence at 11 a.m., the starting time was moved up one hour to accommodate the large number of boats in the field.
Racing will take place today and tomorrow with points doubled on Sunday. The world championship teams will be honored at an awards ceremony Sunday night at 7 p.m. at SandBar & Tiki Grille at 1975 Beach Road.
With Waterfest now in its fifth year and its popularity continuing to grow, there are 74 boats set to compete. There were 58 in 2018.
Boats will do battle in 13 separate classes, with a world champion to be crowned in each. While nine OPA races have already been run this year, the competitors will be facing a clean slate this weekend. Points do not carry over, so teams will be crowned based on their performance this weekend.
There should be no shortage of story lines playing out over the two-day event. The reigning champion in the Extreme class, Miss Geico, is back to attempt a third straight title.
Of local interest, Team Raven, throttled by Englewood native Robert Bryant, earned its world championship in Class 5 last year. Raven edged out another local boat, Krizen Pest Control in 2018. The Krizen brothers, however, have sold their boat and will not compete this weekend.
Should Team Raven repeat, it will have to overcome a few additional challenges.
“We’ve moved up a class from last year. We went to the full canopy boat (class 4) and it’s a really tight class,” said Bryant who will team with driver Mike McCulligan. “Really, it comes down to who picks the best set up for the day in each class.”
Team Raven is also working with a new boat which always presents challenges.
“We’re still trying to figure out the new boat, but we’re definitely in the hunt for the top three boats,” added Bryant.
All the competitors will be facing a challenge with the new course setup.
“We’ve changed the course to make it more competitive,” said Waterfest director and past president Ray Labadie. “There are seven turns now, including a dog-leg turn. We’re also going to try and go clockwise. We’ll test that (Friday) and see how it goes.”
Several competitors, though not having been on it yet, were pleased with the new set up. The course is similar to the one in Ft. Myers, Bryant said.
For race watchers, the new set up could prove even more exciting than in previous years. Should the test runs go as planned on Friday, fans will be able to watch the boats turn toward the beach rather than away on some turns.
An additional test could be the weather. Weather.gov expects a high of 79 degrees on Saturday with light winds. Sunday morning, however, a 50-percent rain chance is predicted before 1 p.m. with a high of 75.
“It’s too calm today, so I’d like to see a little chop this weekend,” said Team Woody co-owner and driver, Billy Shipley of Ft. Worth, Texas. “Every boat out here wants to see a good two-footer. The idea is to keep the props in the water, not the boat.”
As for Miss Geico, arguably the most anticipated racer of the weekend, the team feels confident its craft is in tip-top shape.
“Every race is important and of course these big ones are a big deal,” said Miss Geico throttle man Steve Curtis who flew in from England on Monday with driver Myles Jennings. “The team’s done a great job preparing everything and that’s made the season super reliable. We haven’t had a problem all year.”
