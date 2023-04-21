Port Charlotte three-sport athlete Caleb Campos signed a letter-of-intent Friday to play basketball at St. Joseph's College in Maine. He'll also play golf and baseball, sports he currently plays for the Pirates.
Patrick Obley
Port Charlotte senior Jaylyn Drennon gives thumbs-up after signing her letter of intent to play volleyball at St. Petersburg College next school year.
Patrick Obley
Port Charlotte's Austin Turner makes it official with Catawba Valley Community College, where he will join the Red Hawks' bass fishing program.
Kip Rhoten was there on Friday as Caleb Campos signed his letter-of-intent to play baseball at St. Joseph’s College in Maine.
The Port Charlotte High basketball coach has sent plenty of his former charges to the next level but not many of them are like Campos.
While Campos will continue his basketball career and fit in a little baseball and golf as well, his ultimate goal is to do for others what Rhoten has done for him.
“I’m going to do business and sports management, but I plan on becoming a coach,” Campos said.
It’s something Rhoten is confident Campos can do.
“His overall character, just the way he carries himself,” Rhoten said. “He never gets too high, never gets too low, he keeps the big picture in mind. Maybe that’s why he’s going to play three sports in college – because he’s so well-rounded.
“It’s just another step in the process.”
Campos already has a bit of a coaching resume. His Power League youth teams have reached their championship games in each of the past three summers.
“It comes natural to him and that’s why he’s a good leader,” Rhoten said. “He kind of coaches the same way he plays – not too high, not too low. He’s a special kid. A nice kid. That goes a long way.”
Campos brought some of that coaching energy to the Pirates this season as one of two seniors on the roster.
“It was very easy to be a leader with that team because they listened to what we tried to tell them,” Campos said. “They got what we were trying to teach them early on and it just made the rest of the season fly by.”
St. Joseph’s College is located in Standish, Maine, and when Campos visited earlier this month, he said the temperatures were OK, but there was still snow on the ground.
The Division III Monks compete in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference and went 15-12 this past season. Campos said the connection to St. Joseph’s was made by his travel ball coach, who put him in touch with Monks coach Tyler Ackley.
“I went up there for a visit and it felt like a second home,” Campos said. “I committed as soon as I could.”
DRENNON TO SPC
Jaylyn Drennon will continue her volleyball career at St. Petersburg College after signing her letter on Friday. Drennon was third on the Pirates in kills and second in blocks.
St. Petersburg competes in the Suncoast Conference, where the volleyball team went 8-11 this past season. Drennon is one of the first recruits for incoming head coach Grace Richmeyer.
TURNER GONE FISHIN'
Port Charlotte athletics director Bob Bruglio on Friday pointed out the school’s unique status as an institution that can send kids to the next level in outside-the-box sports. Earlier this month, Bryce Thayer signed a fencing letter to Incarnate Word.
Friday, Austin Turner made his move official – he will join the competitive bass fishing team at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, N.C.
The Red Hawks bass fishing program competes nationally and is part of the Association of Collegiate Anglers, where they earned a top-20 ranking in 2022.
There is a fall season and spring season that culminates in the BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship during May.
