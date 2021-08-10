PORT CHARLOTTE — The parking lot is far from full. The stadium lights are rarely on. And a man in a crab costume no longer walks the concourse, but professional baseball is being played once again at Charlotte Sports Park.
It’s been nearly two years since the Charlotte Stone Crabs played their last game, but Minor League Baseball has finally returned as part of the Florida Complex League.
The FCL is a Rookie-ball affiliate league of 18 teams featuring recent draft picks and international players.
Locally, the first-place FCL Rays (22-7) call Charlotte Sports Park home while the FCL Braves play at CoolToday Park. Games typically take place early in the day — around 10 a.m. or Noon — and parking and admission are free to the public.
“We’re in the stadium and we’ve had the chance to play some night games also,” FCL Rays manager Rafael Valenzuela said. “Some people have come out to watch us play, too. We have a video board, we have music between innings.
“Once you see some fans in the stands it just makes it more fun.”
Prior to the pandemic, both the High-A Stone Crabs and Rookie-ball Gulf Coast League Rays played at Charlotte Sports Park. However, MLB’s restructuring of its minor leagues wiped out both the Stone Crabs and the Fire Frogs, which were supposed to play last season at CoolToday Park.
In the fallout the GCL was renamed the FCL, with some slight changes.
“There’s a name change and I believe the talent is a little bit better now,” Valenzuela said of the FCL. “Major League Baseball eliminated a couple of short-season teams, so some of the drafted guys are actually playing in this league.
“It makes it a little more competitive than the GCL was. We’re gonna keep our guys down here for a little bit, so it gives our fans a chance to check out the players we just drafted.”
In game on Aug. 2, outfielder Colton Cowser — the No. 5 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles — made his professional debut, going 2-for-3 with a home run against the FCL Rays.
Though the Rays haven’t sent all of their draftees to Port Charlotte just yet, plenty have already arrived.
First baseman Kyle Manzardo (2nd round), outfielder Dru Baker (4th round) and pitchers Mason Montgomery (6th round), Logan Workman (7th round), Patrick Wicklander (8th round), Alex Ayala Jr. (9th round), Austin Vernon (10th round), Ian Leatherman (16th round) and Sean Hunley (19th round) have joined the team while others — including top picks Carson Williams and Cooper Kinney — could arrive later this summer.
Charlotte Sports Park also serves as a convenient location for rehab assignments, as current Rays Brendan McKay and Nick Anderson, Ji-Man Choi and Manuel Margot have already logged innings for the FCL Rays this year.
Fans can next see the FCL Rays play at home on Friday night at 6 p.m. against the FCL Braves and can check the team’s game-by-game schedule at milb.com as the season continues through Sept. 18.
MLB has not confirmed if there will be a postseason for the FCL this season, but it could be added later, Rays assistant director of minor league operations George Pappas said.
“We’ve tried to get word out about this,” Pappas said. “Obviously the Stone Crabs are no longer here so we saw this as a unique opportunity to get our players reps in front of fans and play some games under the lights.
“It’s an opportunity for fans in Charlotte County to come out and watch professional baseball. It’s fun for the players and fun for the fans.”
