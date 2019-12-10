Rays manager Kevin Cash talked with reporters at the winter meetings this week:
How did you view the balance of the trade (Tommy Pham and prospect Jake Cronenworth for Hunter Renfroe, prospect Xavier Edwards and a player to be named later) vs. what you got and what you gave up?
“To be honest, I haven’t put a ton of thought into it. I trust our guys so much that they’re going to do what is best for us right now and going forward. I know talking with (general manager Erik Neander), we cannot deny that Tommy Pham was a huge piece to our team, our offense, defense, on the bases, whatever it was. But sometimes those decisions come up. And if you look at the guys’ track record upstairs, they do a pretty good job of recognizing when we gotta make decisions like that. They’re all difficult decisions, and just appreciate how professional our group goes about doing them.”
Travis d’Arnaud is gone, but how do you feel about the possibility of Mike Zunino and Michael Perez being the catchers?
“We’re betting on Z to bounce back. He’s very much capable of doing it. A lot of people didn’t talk about Z and the contributions he made to our pitching staff and our defense. When you talk about your pitchers, and I think we could all agree we had a pretty good staff, the pitchers get a lot of credit, and (coaches) Kyle (Snyder) and Stan (Boroski) get credit, and our catchers have to get that credit, also, and they’re communicating back there, and Z played a big part in that. You look at his offensive seasons in the past he’s capable of bouncing back. There is not a guy in our clubhouse that can generate as much power as he can, so looking forward to a clean slate and just go out and do his thing.”
How much can a catcher benefit from Year 2, same pitchers and not having to worry — just being around the same pitchers all the time?
“I think a lot. Anytime a catcher comes over to a new club it’s like a crash course and I don’t know in that crash course ends in the first season but I think Z did a tremendous job. I think he did tremendous when Travis came over and started taking the playing time the way Z handled it, the professionalism and when his opportunity was called he was ready to go. But certainly our pitchers would probably back that up, saying how good he was for them back there.”
How do you feel about the strength of the potential starting rotation with the 1-2-3 between Charlie (Morton) and Blake (Snell) and the secondary line of defense and just overall that strength?
“Really, really well. We learned last year how these injuries can be nagging and tough to swallow at times. We lost all those guys with the exception of Charlie at certain points of the year. If we’re healthy, we got a chance to be a special pitching staff again. We gotta get 'em healthy, but to sit in December and think about what it could look like come opening day, those three and Yonny (Chirinos) and (Ryan Yarbrough) have to be in that conversation. They’ve done special things for one and two-year players, pitchers, they’ve been pretty remarkable for us.”
With the injuries to the pitching staff — and there were quite a few especially the starters — how do you go about managing their workload next year? Does that start in spring training or something you haven’t approached yet?
“We’ll sit down as a group, the front office, Kyle Snyder, Stan will be involved and our medical group, Joe Benge will have a lot of input on what he thinks, what we all feel is best from the standpoint of ― Kyle does a tremendous job of easing these guys into it. You would like to think with the time missed that they’re that much fresher going into the season. I don’t know if it always works out that way. Obviously aware of Charlie Morton’s workload. It was bigger than what we wanted. We don’t get where we did without having Charlie fulfill those innings in and that workload, and we will talk about all those things with him specifically and the other guys get 'em ready to pitch.”
Having lost a number of the power (numbers) with Tommy then with Avi Garcia as a free agent, how big will having a bounce-back year from guys like Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe missing time with injury, supplement that?
“I would say not so much bounce back, a healthy season would help. Both those guys were tremendous when they were healthy. Yandy, we probably got more home runs than what everybody envisioned when we acquired him. Brandon Lowe, there was a reason he was up for Rookie of the Year, and it would have been great to see his season unfold with a healthy year, with one- and two-year players now graduating to two- and three-year players, we gotta think we’re going to be that much better and continue with progress.”
What was your assessment of Brendan McKay’s performance and what are you looking for him to do this year?
“I was impressed by it. We’ve thrown a lot at Brendan. He’s one of few players that does a lot of the hitting and the pitching combination. He’s young, super talented. He can command the baseball. We saw the command go away from him a little bit, but I think he learned a lot and recognized that his best games and his best stuff is in the strike zone. When he maybe got away with in college and coming up through the minor leagues, big league hitters didn’t allow him to do, and I think Brendan is going to be that much better for it going into his second opportunity whether it’s at the mound or getting more reps at the plate.”
You used a lot of relievers over the course of the year. What made that successful for you guys and what were the challenges in taking that approach with the bullpen?
“The reason it’s successful is because we have good pitchers. Everybody talks about unique and creative things. You have to have good pitchers. We’ve been fortunate for the last couple of seasons and this organization for the last 10 years has set a high bar with quality pitchers, and no different than the last two years. I give Kyle and Stan a lot of credit for the calm they provide those pitchers. We ask a lot of them, we put 'em in different roles. We try to get out in front of it, do we do it all the time like we would like, probably not but the guys enjoy playing those different roles and adjusting on the fly.”
In a time of $245 million contracts, what is it about the lower payroll teams such as yourself and Oakland that has allowed you guys to be consistent contenders? Is it the creativity?
“Yeah, I think it’s fair to say that we mirror each other in a lot of ways. We have some really smart people making decisions, and more times than not they’re making the smart decision right at the pivotal time. They do what’s best for the organization that season and looking forward. I think you gotta give credit to the players. They put all that aside and they don’t care. They want to show up and play. I certainly didn’t like playing the Oakland A’s, because I know how talented they were and they could care less about what’s taking place in the division, payroll and whatnot, they come to beat you.”
Is your team of the same mind-set? Is that like a challenge they relish, a chip maybe?
“Maybe a chip. I think when you play some of the teams we play in our division so much, it’s probably best not to think about it. Using it as a positive or a negative, just go play. When you’ve got young players like we do, more times than not they don’t care.”
Given all the talk last offseason about the juiced baseball, do you guys, do you look at evaluating your own players or opposing players any differently than numbers that were put up by hitters or pitchers or the last year when it comes to looking forward at all?
“No, I don’t think so. People in the organization that can answer that better than me, but I don’t think so. They are what they are. We would all agree that — forget the accusations about the ball, they’re all using the same ball so the results are fairly consistent.”
With the addition of the 26-man roster spot, how does that affect you?
“I haven’t spent enough time thinking about that. We’re going to discuss that. I’m waiting for all these rules and thoughts to be finalized. I think it’s good to add to it, and I know there is a pitcher/hitter factor into it, the balance of it. I’m probably not a fan of taking pitchers off the roster. We like our pitchers and we want to use them as much as we can.”
Have you heard anything?
“Officially I haven’t heard anything. Officially.”
