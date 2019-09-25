ST. PETERSBURG — We tend to focus on all that he is not.
For instance, Willy Adames is not very consistent. The gap in his home/road splits is among the most glaring around. He also is not deft at situational hitting. Among regulars, he’s in the bottom five of baseball at getting a runner home from third base with less than two outs.
He is never mentioned in conversations about baseball’s hottest young players, and he is not even among the players a lot of people would consider indispensable in Tampa Bay’s lineup.
On the other hand, there is this:
He is having one of the best seasons of any shortstop in Rays history.
And he just turned 24.
During the team’s final homestand, Adames delivered a walk-off single against the Red Sox in the 11th inning Friday, launched a massive 462-foot homer to dead center on Saturday, and set a team record for shortstops with his 20th home run on Monday.
“Defensively, he’s been as good as any shortstop that we’ve seen,’’ said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “He can be a really special player. You don’t find many guys that have that type of power, play up the middle really strong like he does, and do it at his age, at this level.
“So the sky is the limit as far as his development and continued progress.’’
Hours after his teammates chased him around the Tropicana Field turf following his heroics Friday night, Adames was one of the first players back on the field Saturday.
He set up on his knees in front of the dugout as coach Rodney Linares threw a succession of rubber balls that Adames fielded barehanded. Then he backed up and caught them from a standing position. Later, they switched to baseballs that he grabbed with a flat glove that looks like an oven mitt.
They do this constantly. Home and road. Day games and night games.
Apparently, the idea that Adames could, and should, be better is not unique.
Just ask him yourself.
“I am happy for the team, everything the team has done this year,’’ Adames said. “For myself, I’m not happy at all. I know I can be better. I’m okay, I’ve learned. But there is much more work to do.’’
He is odd, in that way.
There may not be a more upbeat personality in the Rays clubhouse. Teammates rave about his energy, his passion, his almost child-like exuberance.
And yet Adames can also be hard on himself. To expect too much too soon, and to beat himself up when the game does not come easily to him.
He’s grown tremendously on defense from his rookie season to now — he ranks second among American League shortstops in defensive runs saved, via fangraphs.com — but is still learning to adjust to how pitchers are attacking him.
On Friday night, the Red Sox went after him with an assortment of off-speed pitches. With men on first and third and nobody out in the third inning, Rick Porcello got ahead in the count with a pair of called strikes and then threw three consecutive change-ups until Adames swung and missed.
Later in the game, Adames was more aggressive, swinging at off-speed pitches early in the count and hitting a game-tying double in the seventh, a single in the ninth, and the walk-off single in the 11th.
“I think you’ve seen the maturity and the improvement as the year has gone on,’’ said Rays third baseman Matt Duffy. “He strikes out with first and third and nobody out, and he was able to just get rid of it, flush it and he ended up having quite a few big moments in that game.
“He keeps going like that and he’s going to be very good for a long time.’’
With 20 home runs and defense that is worthy of Gold Glove consideration, it’s not a stretch to imagine Adames being in the upper echelon of AL shortstops in the near future.
The challenge is cutting down on the strikeouts (he’s approaching 150) and making more consistent contact. He may not be able to hold off Rays mega-prospect Wander Franco for much longer, but Adames’ value is only going up in the meantime.
“You talk about that ‘it’ factor, he’s got that,’’ Cash said. “The fans love him, his teammates love him, we love him as a staff. He’s always smiling. He’s a (young) player but he does a lot of things the right way, the way that you like.’’
