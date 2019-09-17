The Rays on Tuesday announced plans for tickets sales for potential postseason games at the Trop, starting with the Oct. 2 AL wild-card game.
The first step is to go to raysbaseball.com/postseason to register for a “postseason ticket opportunity,” which will be a drawing for the chance to buy tickets for potential wild card, division series, championship series and World Series games, and to buy them before the start of sales to the general public.
The deadline to be eligible for wild-card game tickets is noon Sept. 24; fans need to register once to be included in all drawings.
The team did not release pricing information.
The team says “the number of registrants selected is based on availability and fans are not guaranteed the opportunity to purchase by registering.” Fans can register once to be included in all potential drawings.
As usual, the Rays also have several other pre-sale events for season-ticket holders, corporate partners and Rays Insider subscribers, so it’s not clear how many tickets will be available to the public. The team is expected to re-open the upper deck for the early round playoff games, increasing capacity from 25,025 to around 31,000, and potentially remove the tarps for ALCS and World Series games to expand it further.
Fans can also get a 2019 postseason ticket package by reserving 2020 season tickets.
Also of note, the Rays will make all postseason tickets available only on a mobile device, meaning there will be no printed/paper tickets, and thus no souvenir tickets. The team says that is being done “in an effort to minimize fraudulent tickets and increase efficiency."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.