ST. PETERSBURG — The trip from Tropicana Field to the Charlotte Sports Park is only 80 miles, but it still takes a lot of work for the Rays to get there for spring training.
With two weeks until camp opens on Feb. 12, the Rays on Wednesday packed the first two of three trucks to transport the uniforms, gear, training room and catering equipment and the occasional oddity, such as a barber’s chair, they will use during the six-week sojourn.
Truck Day, as it’s called now around the majors, a tangible sign that the return of baseball is coming soon.
“It gets earlier and earlier every year, but we’re excited to get down there,” said home clubhouse manager Ryan Denlinger, who was overseeing the action at the Trop. “It’s time to get ready. ... As much as spring training gets to be a grind at time, we do get excited for the start of the new year.”
Though with much fewer logistical hassles than teams coming to Florida from New York, Boston and elsewhere hundreds of miles away, and with the ability to make a quick trip back to the Trop for anything they need, the Rays still have plenty of work to do to get ready.
Denlinger said packing started several weeks ago, and requires considerable communication and coordination among several department.
“It’s quite the undertaking,” Denlinger said.
