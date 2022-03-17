PORT CHARLOTTE – On July 31, 2018, the Pittsburgh Pirates believed they were a Chris Archer away from competing for a wild card in the National League.
On that day, they dealt Austin Meadows, Tyler Glasnow and a player to be named later for the Rays’ starting pitcher. Two weeks later, the Pirates sent along the PTBNL.
Shane Baz.
Meadows and Glasnow were key parts of the Rays’ run to 100 wins this past season while Baz completed a meteoric rise through the Rays’ farm system, making three regular season appearances and starting the second game of the Division Series against Boston.
Archer actually found his way back to the Rays last season, bringing one of the more lopsided trades in recent memory full circle.
Baz enters the 2022 season as the Rays’ consensus No. 1 prospect, bringing a toolbox that contains what Baseball America considers the organization’s best fastball and slider.
In his brief, regular-season stint, Baz worked 13.1 innings, allowing just six hits and three walks while striking out 18, posting a 2.03 earned run average.
Against the Red Sox in the postseason, however, he didn’t get out of the third inning. He was knocked around for six hits and three runs, including a Xander Bogaerts homer during a 14-6 loss.
“Obviously it didn’t end how we wanted, so I had that game running through my mind for a little bit,” Baz said Thursday at Charlotte Sports Park. “You know, things you could have done here or there – not necessarily regretting anything, but – I think the biggest thing was the experience of being able to do it once and knowing what it’s going to be like for next time.”
In all, the four appearances with the big-league club helped affirm Baz’s minor-league performance as the real deal. He seemingly got better at each level in 2021, starting at Double-A Montgomery, where he posted a 49-2 strikeout to walk ratio in seven starts, allowing 22 hits in 32.2 innings.
In 10 starts at Triple-A Durham, Baz dropped his ERA from 2.48 in Montgomery to 1.76 with the Bulls. He fanned 64 in 46 innings, allowing 28 hits and walking 11.
After one of his starts in Tampa Bay coming down the stretch, Rays manager Kevin Cash said Baz might have been pitching better in the bigs than he did at Durham.
The good that came from last year’s regular season showing made Baz feel like he belonged in Tampa Bay.
“That confidence of having your stuff working up at that level, it’s comforting to have that,” he said. “It’s like nothing’s ever given, so it’s just that you’ve got to keep working hard.”
The bad that came from last year’s postseason appearance taught him a valuable lesson.
“Nobody’s giving you any at-bats for free,” Baz continued. “You’ve got to earn everything you’ve got. Just be focused every single pitch.”
Just when Baz was ready to take the next step with Tampa Bay, the lockout struck and his ability to keep working with pitching coach Kyle Snyder and the rest of the Rays’ staff went up in smoke.
He returned home to Northwest Houston, where he trained at Dynamic Sports Training and pitched under the watchful eye of childhood mentor, Houston Heat pitching coach David Evans.
“It’s nice to have a set of eyes that see me so much that if I’m out of whack one way or another, he always gets me right,” Baz said. “He’s got old videos from when I was like, 10, 11, throwing where I’m like, you wouldn’t even believe it. … He’s been a big blessing to me. Big-time blessing.”
While working with Evans, Baz said he came up with additions to his already fearsome pitching arsenal.
But he’s not ready to reveal it.
“We’re still putting together game plans, so we’ll see,” he said with a smile. “I can’t give it away yet. Once they’re ready, I’ll be throwing them.”
He needs a little extra time because of that time lost to the lockout.
“Definitely weird without a set direction,” he said. “But it’s good. I had my own set of things that I wanted to improve on and just spent every day, one day at a time, working towards it and I think I’ve made some big improvements in the offseason.”
If he needs further refinement, Baz admitted he’ll be keeping an eye on new teammate Corey Kluber.
“I’ve seen him win a few Cy Youngs, so that’s pretty awesome, just to have that at our disposal,” he said. “He’s going to be a huge part of this team and I’m excited just to get to watch him throw some more and trying to pick his brain a little bit, but not annoy him too much.”
Whether he is counted on as a starter or ends up in one of the Rays’ uniquely creative roles, Baz said he’s ready to roll.
“I don’t really have a set innings I want to throw or anything, but obviously (it’s) just being ready as I can to get the ball every five days or wherever I am type of thing,” he said. “I feel like I’m ready for that and I just want to help us win any way I can, whatever possible way.”
