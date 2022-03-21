PORT CHARLOTTE — One pitcher made a triumphant return to the mound for Tampa Bay on Monday, while a second hurler was felled by the “loose bodies” gremlin.
Jalen Beeks tossed a clean first inning, striking out a pair during Tampa Bay’s 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh at Charlotte Sports Park. It was his first game action since August 2020 when he tore his left elbow ligament and had to undergo Tommy John surgery.
“Very encouraged, excited for him, excited for the way teammates received him,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “None of us really appreciate how big of a step that is, you know, missing 18, 20 months, whatever it is, and coming back. He looks like a healthy pitcher.”
While Beeks was putting his surgery behind him, top prospect Shane Baz was going under the knife.
Baz underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas. He is expected to return to throwing in 2-3 weeks.
“He threw a bullpen, he felt outstanding after the bullpen, he was sitting at his house, kind of stretched his arm like all pitchers do and felt something he didn’t like,” Cash said. “Kind of locked up on him.”
Cash said Baz wasted no time in getting an MRI, “and the loose body was as clear as day, so they went in there, they got it out, they’re very happy with the way everything else looked.”
Baz is the Rays’ No. 1 prospect, according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. He made his way to Tropicana Field down the stretch in 2021 and nailed his three-start audition, striking out 18 batters and allowing just three runs in 13 1/3 innings.
His one start in the postseason against the Red Sox didn’t go as smoothly, but said earlier this spring that the regular-season appearances gave him the confidence to believe he belonged in Tampa Bay.
The revised timetable has Baz on track to rejoin the Rays some time in the second half of May.
Baz is the second pitcher in two days to undergo a procedure to remove “loose bodies” — Tyler Glasnow had some cleanup work done on his right ankle and will be sidelined a similar amount of time, though his returned from Tommy John surgery is taking him down a much longer runway.
Glasnow’s surgery was considered more of a comfort situation than anything truly serious.
“Peace of mind for him,” Cash said. “It’s something that’s been kind of lingering. I don’t foresee much of an issue from where he was at in the rehab. Glas, as we all know, works as hard as anybody.”
As for Monday’s game, the Rays loaded the bases on a couple of occasions but couldn’t get the key hit. That said, Randy Arozarena had three hits while Wander Franco drove in the Rays’ lone run with an RBI double in the first inning.
“Randy had a good day at the plate and Wander had some good swings,” Cash said. “We got some basrunners but (Pittsburgh) kind of shut us down. Felt like we were going to have a chance to open the inning up in the first, but we came up a little short.”
Oneil Cruz gave Pittsburgh the only runs it would need with a two-run blast in the top of the second inning off Rays’ losing pitcher, Seth Blair. The Pirates struck for three more runs in the fourth with former Rays first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo collecting a double and scoring.
Prior to the game, Tsutsugo — who played for the Rays in 2020 and for part of 2021 — brought Cash a bottle of Japanese whiskey.
Monday’s attendance was a lean 1,910, but a bigger crowd is expected when Boston comes to town today for a 1:05 p.m. contest.
