Live long enough, come to know enough people, and eventually suicide will touch your life.
Perhaps it’s just a friend of a friend.
Perhaps it’s someone you knew in high school.
Perhaps it’s someone closer.
Perhaps it’s someone much closer.
On Friday, the Rays honored a person hardly anyone in attendance had ever heard of.
Jean Ramirez took his life this past January. He was just 28.
A 28th-round pick by the Rays in the 2016 draft, Ramirez’s career stalled out early. He didn’t even make it to the Charlotte Stone Crabs before his playing days ended in 2019.
He stayed with the organization, though, as a bullpen catcher. In that small way, he was able to achieve the dream of all baseball players when the Rays reached the World Series in 2020.
In that way, he was beloved. Friday, he was remembered. The Rays’ starters all wore his No. 98 and a banner bearing his initials was unfurled by the bullpen. His parents, Toni and Carlos, watched Wednesday’s game from behind home plate.
In the case of Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Ramirez was family.
“I feel like it’s a cliché at this point but, like, this is family we have here; it really does feel like that,” he said, adding that whether it’s a 21-year-old everyday player like Wander Franco or someone behind the scenes such as manager of communications, Karly Fisher, “everybody is family and to lose a family member like that, a way that is so close and partial to myself, it really stung a little bit.”
In 2019, Lowe and his wife, Madison, started Home Runs for Hope, a charity that donates money to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay with each home run he hits. They are staunch advocates for mental health awareness.
Wednesday, in his first at-bat, wearing custom-painted shoes created for him by Ramirez this past fall, Lowe blasted a grand slam, which jumpstarted the Rays on their way to a 9-4 win against Baltimore.
“It was definitely a really awesome day for a performance like that and it definitely felt like we weren’t out there alone,” Lowe said. “It was pretty cool to be able to go out there, especially in front of his family, wearing the cleats that he made. It was a really special day.”
Ramirez was one of approximately 130 people who took their lives that winter day. That statistic comes from the Centers for Disease Control. It’s the average daily number for 2020, the most recent year for which statistics are available.
We all think we could be heroes should we encounter someone with suicidal thoughts. According to a study commissioned National Action Alliance and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 95 percent of Americans believe they would do something if someone close to them was contemplating suicide.
In reality, 30 percent fear they would make a suicidal person feel worse, 24 percent fear talking about it would increase the likelihood of suicidal action, and 22 percent don’t know what they would say or do.
And that’s if one actually knows someone is contemplating suicide. So many victims never openly exhibit the signs, or they only become aware in retrospect.
Friday as the Rays were honoring their fallen family member, my best friend Tim was in a cabin 2,300 miles away, packing memories in boxes and trying not to look out the window at the glorious scenery of Southwest Utah.
Tim and Adrienne’s son Jordan was a red-headed delight who sported his father’s mischievous smile and most definitely could carry a tune better that he. While he was his own person, he certainly had his father’s ability to make people smile.
In high school, he was a member of the marching band, jazz band, concert band and orchestra. He was a member of Peer Helpers, a program that assisted students who were struggling emotionally, socially, or academically.
Jordan also was involved in the Every 15 Minutes program, which challenged high school juniors and seniors to think about drinking, driving, personal safety, the responsibility of making mature decisions and the impact their decisions have on family, friends, their community, and many others.
After high school, he joined the Marines and was a Private First Class in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He was planning to go to college.
Jordan took his own life on July 25, 2015 while sitting on the bank of the river that ran behind his family’s cabin.
This morning, before heading to the ball park I was thinking about the Ramirez ceremony and I was suddenly overwhelmed with emotion. The power of it struck like a thunderbolt. The celebration of Ramirez’s life had me spinning out remembering Jordan’s death. I reached out to Tim, who was quick to tell me such emotional triggers are common to all who have lost someone to suicide.
I asked Tim how he has been doing with that, more than six years on from Jordan’s passing:
“Well, of course it’s changed as time has gone on. And in the first few years after he died, there were all kinds of things that could be a trigger for sadness.
“There was one day in a sandwich shop when this little red-headed boy, probably three years old, walked in and it just reminded me of Jordan and I broke down completely. Of course, Jordan died when he was 20 and hadn’t looked like that for quite some time, but I think part of it was that it was a representation of him when he was young and probably didn’t have the pain in the way he was going through at the end of his life that led to him taking his own life.
“But there’s all kinds of other things that would also bring joy. I remember his wicked sense of humor and all kinds of situations that always make me smile. He also wrote songs and played guitar, but it took five years for me to be able to listen to any of his music without completely losing it.
“I know I can finally listen to, and watch his musical performances and feel great joy because I can see what performing music did for him. We honestly believe his songwriting and playing guitar probably allowed us to have him with us longer than we would have, because we found out later, after he died, that he had been having suicidal thoughts since junior high.
“One thing we found out by attending a support group for survivors of suicide loss is that everybody’s process is different when it comes to grieving. Those triggers, both for sadness and comfort, are unique to each person’s relationship to the one they lost.
“As we have now become facilitators for the same support group to help others navigate their way forward – or backward – after suffering the same kind of loss that we did, that’s the biggest way that we keep his memory alive and honor him.
“It gives some meaning to his loss. He was always someone who wanted to help people, and what better way to honor his memory than to help others left behind by someone who took their own life.”
A million years ago, Tim’s father took us up to that cabin to fish and be guys. If you have never been to Southwest Utah, there is no place like it. Clear waters, blue, crayon-scribbled mountains and every color of wildflower wherever painted desert gave way.
For Tim, those colors have faded.
“Dad’s sold the place and we are moving. That is a mixed bag for me, because we had so many great memories with him – with Jordan – here. But we haven’t been able to come up here pretty much since he died because it was no longer a relaxing place for us.
“It used to be a place we could vacation and get away from things, but instead it became a place that just had this weight to it – because we understand just how much pain he was in at that moment before he made that choice.
“And it’s simply the place I lost my boy, so we stopped coming here.
“It’s a trigger that we never overcame. Even now as we load boxes in trailers, that spot down by the river – which has a beautiful view of the mountains and the water – looms like a never-ending dark cloud. It won’t go away.”
This celebration of Jean Ramirez and my own personal remembrance of Jordan are two sides of the same coin. Suicide is as much a part of who we are as anything else. Overcoming the fear of doing the wrong thing or saying the wrong thing is paramount. Our role is not to talk someone out of a dangerous act so much as it’s to empathize with their pain and just be there for them.
Even then, it might not be enough. The person who takes their life may never have dropped hints at what was to come. It’s a sobering reminder that we must all work harder at simply being kind and walking a mile in another's shoes.
Speaking of shoes, Lowe has two pairs of custom-painted cleats prepared for him by Ramirez. The ones he wore on Wednesday were also on his feet this past September when he recorded his first four-hit game.
“So there’s a little special mojo in the cleats, I guess,” Lowe said with a smile.
He is going to hold onto those cleats, but the other pair will be auctioned off in May as part of a Rays event for Mental Health Awareness Month.
“I love those cleats, too. It will be hard to part with them, with anything, but you know it’s for such a good reason that I’m perfectly fine parting with them,” he said. “Especially to be able to help his family or to make a donation in Jean’s name.
“You know, hopefully, we can keep working with his family, his mom and dad, to really amplify that, if you need help, if you’re not feeling yourself, go get help. It’s OK to not be alright. Go seek some help. It’s OK to do so.”
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter: @PMOWriter
