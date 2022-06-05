The Rays’ Florida Complex League team opens its second season today when it plays host to the Orioles’ FCL squad for a noon contest at Charlotte Sports Park.
The FCL plays a 55-game schedule that runs through Aug. 23. The Rays are in the six-team South Division where they will play eight games each against the Orioles, Twins, Pirates and Red Sox while facing the Braves 23 times in home-and-home affaires every Friday and Saturday.
All games during the week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) are noon starts while Saturday games begin at 10 a.m. The teams are off every Wednesday and Sunday.
The Rays’ 33-man roster at current features mostly Dominican Summer League graduates with a dusting of recent draft picks. That will change after this month’s draft, but for now, 2020 first-rounder Nick Bitsko highlights the squad.
The 6-4, 220-pound righthander out of Central Bucks (Pennsylvania) East High was the No. 24 overall selection two years ago but has yet to throw a pitch as a professional. Following the COVID-19 shutdown of minor league play in 2020, he underwent labrum surgery that cost him his 2021 season. He has been throwing at extending spring training and did well enough that the Rays activated him from the 60-day injured list on Sunday.
Another notable face on the roster is pitcher Alex Ayala, a 2021 ninth-round draft pick out of nearby Florida Southwestern.
The team is managed by Rafael Valenzuela. Notable among his 14-person coaching staff is Jim Morrison, the first manager of the Charlotte Stone Crabs.
All games are free and open to the public.
FCL RAYS SCHEDULE
Home games in ALL CAPS
JUNE
6: ORIOLES, 7: at Orloles, 9: at Twins, 10: at Braves, 11: BRAVES, 13: TWINS, 14: PIRATES, 16: at Pirates, 17: BRAVES, 18: at Braves, 20: RED SOX, 21: at Red Sox, 23: at Orioles, 24: at Braves, 25: BRAVES, 27: ORIOLES, 28: TWINS, 30: at Twins.
JULY
1: BRAVES, 2: at Braves, 4: at Pirates, 5: PIRATES, 7: at Red Sox, 8: at Braves, 9: BRAVES, 11: RED SOX, 12: ORIOLES, 14: at Orioles, 15: BRAVES, 16: at Braves, 21: at Twins, 22: at Braves, 23: BRAVES, 25: TWINS, 26: PIRATES, 28: at Pirates, 29: BRAVES, 30: at Braves.
AUGUST
1: RED SOX, 2: at Red Sox; 4: at Orioles 5: at Braves, 6: BRAVES, 8: ORIOLES, 9: TWINS, 11: at Twins, 12: BRAVES, 13: at Braves, 15: at Pirates, 16: PIRATES, 18: at Red Sox, 19: at Braves, 20: BRAVES, 22: RED SOX, 23: at Braves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.