PORT CHARLOTTE – From the final out of the World Series up to the moment Major League Baseball hung the “gone fishing” sign on the sport, Kevin Kiermaier lived with some serious anxiety over his future with Tampa Bay.
Then, for 99 days, he stood stranded atop the trading block, not knowing if the Rays would come retrieve him when the lockout ended.
“I didn’t know what to expect before the lockout occurred as far as trade scenarios and what-not, and once the lockout happened, you can’t talk to anyone,” Kiermaier said Sunday in the only place he ever wanted to be.
That place: Charlotte Sports Park.
“This is one of the best days of the year for me every year,” said the Rays’ longest-tenured player. “So many handshakes, hugs, and seeing your extended family – and that’s what everyone here is to me – especially after so long.
“Port Charlotte, Florida,” he continued. “I’m right where I need to be.”
The collective bargaining agreement and the resumption of activities hasn’t quieted the trade rumors, but Kiermaier at least found some peace after speaking with Erik Neander, the Rays’ president of baseball operations.
“When (the lockout) got lifted a few days ago, we revisited those conversations to try and get clarity,” Kiermaier said. “He’s been up front with me since the start, since I’ve ever known him, years and years ago.
“I love hearing words like, ‘find a place in Port Charlotte’ because I didn’t know what to do,” he added. “He said if you can find a spot, you can be here. I’m happy and I know that these things may still come about during the season, who knows, but I love it here.”
For now, Kiermaier will focus on getting ready for the 2022 season on an expedited schedule. Prior to this week, he had been working out at the University of Tampa since January.
“Just getting game-ready. You can sit here and do all the workouts – run, lift, do all of that – but there’s just something different about playing a baseball game and locking in on every pitch from the offensive and defensive side,” he said. “Standing, just the way I am right now, it’s weird, but it takes a toll on your body. … Those first few days of spring training, those games, you might play four or five innings and when you get home later that night around 6, 7 o’clock, you’re like, ‘oh, my gosh, this should not hurt the way it does.”
In a normal spring, Kiermaier says he has all the boxes checked after two weeks. This year’s spring training is a mere 3 ½ weeks.
“I haven’t seen a pitch since Oct. 12th or 13th or whatever, so you can’t expect to come firing out of the gates, especially against our pitchers,” he said. “It’s a very humbling live (batting practice) to get going very early on. You kind of feel rushed in a sense, where it’s not a typical spring. … I could be wrong, but I just feel like we have to accomplish a lot in a short amount of time.”
The argument to keep Kiermaier on the Rays roster is a muddled one. There is a glut of outfielders on the current roster. The Platinum Glove winner is surrounded by Austin Meadows, Manuel Margo, Austin Meadows, Brett Phillips and prospects Josh Lowe and Vidal Brujan.
It’s possible all those players combined won’t make as much in 2022 as Kiermaier’s $12.167 million.
Meadows and Margot also are names bandied about as trade possibilities, so it might simply be a matter of which player brings Neander the sweetest deal, if any deal is made, at all.
“At the drop of a hat, anything can happen,” Kiermaier said. “There are probably other guys in that clubhouse who are in the same boat. We’ve got a lot of talent, a lot of depth and there’s only so many roster spots and that’s why trades and certain things like that are a thing. They always have ben, they always will.”
Whatever happens, the Rays are unlikely to find anyone who flies the team’s colors as proudly as Kiermaier.
“I wear this Tampa Bay across my chest and I’m proud of that,” he said. “I’ve been proud ever since I’ve been here. This organization has given me the world and I’m forever thankful for every opportunity thrown my way.
“I’m so happy to be back,” he concluded. “And it feels great to be back.”
