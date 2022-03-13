PORT CHARLOTTE – The lockout snuck up on no one in Major League Baseball, least of all, Corey Kluber.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner who was coming off his lone season with the New York Yankees wasted little time figuring out his next destination at season’s end this past November.
By Dec. 1, he had inked a one-year deal worth as much as $13 million with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Just 24 hours later, the Rays locked Kluber and his teammates out of his new home.
“It was unique, for sure,” Kluber said Sunday morning at Charlotte Sports Park. “I think that I signed so close to the lockout that I had an idea that it was coming, so I tried to make the most of those couple of days just beforehand to talk to as many people as I could and, hopefully, I got off on the right foot with a lot of people, so that maybe there’s a little bit less of that ‘starting from scratch’ feeling right now.”
Kluber, who will turn 36 during the first week of the regular season, missed two months in the middle of 2021 with a right shoulder malady. When he was healthy, the longtime Cleveland ace compiled a 5-3 record with a 3.83 earned run average in 16 starts. He turned one of those starts into the 12th no-hitter in Yankees’ history, blanking the Texas Rangers, the team he had pitched for in 2020.
With his third team in three years after spending the first nine years of his career in Cleveland, Kluber said the learning curve in a new organization is a matter of perspective.
“I think that every year, regardless whether you are with an organization for a while or not, there’s going to be new people, new faces you’ve got to meet,” he said. “That’s part of spring training every year, meeting new people. Every team is different. You kind of go through that team-building process sort of stuff.
“It will be a little expedited this year, but I think there is a lot appealing about being here.”
The Rays’ recent run of success and the way the pitching staff in particular has reaped the benefits was attractive to Kluber.
“Obviously they had a really good team the last few years and I don’t think there’s any reason why that shouldn’t be the case again,” he said. “So being a part of that and trying to contribute to that will be fun.
“I think they have a good footprint in place here for getting the most out of guys and they’ve shown it time and time again,” Kluber added. “I’m intrigued to see what they have for me and to go out there and apply what I do well and see what they feel I can improve on.”
Along the way, Kluber will be continuing the Rays’ line of veteran mentors, following the likes of Charlie Morton and Rich Hill.
“I think that comes with being around a little bit longer,” he said. “You’re going to inevitably be one the same team as guys who are a lot younger than you if you hang around, and that’s part of it.
“I think that, either way, you’re still teammates and there shouldn’t be any distinction between the two,” he added. “I think all 26 guys are on the same playing field and at the end of the day, we’re all going to have to try and win games.”
Kluber said he’s not the type of team leader or pitching guru who would go to a younger player and get in their face. Rather, his door is always open should they want talk the craft. That’s something at least one Rays pitcher talked about on Sunday.
“I think everybody was really excited when we signed him,” said Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow. “Just to have him in the clubhouse and obviously to pick his brain, as cliché as that is. He’s been around for so long, been in some big situations and playoff baseball and I think it will just be great to have him.”
Beyond talking grips and counts and game situations, the one bit of advice Kluber said he would impart would do with conducting one’s self in a professional manner.
“I think more than anything – not that it’s groundbreaking stuff – it’s being respectful to everybody and how to be a professional and go about things, do things, the right way,” he said. “There are so many people within an organization who are trying to help the guys on the field. Don’t lose sight of that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.