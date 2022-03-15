PORT CHARLOTTE — Spring training might be condensed but Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said the team will stick to its normal plan to give its Major League pitchers nine days to build up to game action.
That means there likely will be no appearances by a Rays pitcher during the first three games of the abbreviated Grapefruit League season.
But that doesn’t mean there is no high intrigue during these early days of camp. Tuesday, new acquisition Corey Kluber toed the rubber at Charlotte Sports Park’s stadium to throw live batting practice against some of the Rays’ best bats.
Facing Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena, Brett Phillips and Ji-Man Choi, Kluber quickly found his stride and tossed two innings’ worth of pitches. At one point, he broke Arozarena’s bat.
“Klubes is probably the highlight to see out there,” Cash said after the day’s workouts came to an end. He looks very good. Just standing behind, (I saw) a lot of late action and, where the velocity was, it’s gonna get to where he pitches at.”
Despite the lockout, Kluber said he approached the offseason the same way he always has. As the lockout began to chew into the typical start of spring training, he tried to simulate the types of work he would be doing had he been in camp.
That way, an abbreviated spring camp wouldn’t hinder his chances of being ready at the start of the regular season.
“I think I have a pretty good idea where I usually come into spring training at,” Kluber said. “So even though we were in the middle of a lockout, I tried to get to that point in time and idle there for a while, so whenever (it ended), I’d have a feeling of being prepared and not trying to play catch-up.”
Kluber labeled his first outing as standard. That is, make sure the stuff is there while not trying to throw the ball through a wall.
“I think that’s about what I typically do for a first session,” he said. “I built up more pitches than that prior to coming in, but I think you factor in the different elements – the first time, whether you’re throwing from a game mound or throwing to hitters – things like that.
“I think all that stuff adds a little extra adrenaline and stress, so … I think it’s smart to back off a little bit from where you’re maxed out and kind of work your way back there.”
Brujan’s big camp
One of the storylines this spring is whether top prospect Vidal Brujan can win a spot on the roster as a super utility player.
“I feel really good about the opportunity,” Brujan said Tuesday via an interpreter. “Mentally and physically I think I feel fine for this kind of opportunity and I’m going to continue to work hard every single day like I normally do.”
In parts of six minor league seasons, Brujan has a .288 batting average. This past season at Triple-A Durham, he rapped out 31 doubles, a triple and a career-best 12 home runs while swiping 44 bases.
Brujan’s first taste of big-league baseball didn’t go well – two singles in 26 at-bats.
“Something like that, even though it didn’t go your way, you’ve got to keep your head up,” he said. “Try and stay positive however you can. Things may not happen the way you want it to happen, but you’ve got to continue to work so that hopefully positive things happen.”
A side benefit of his brief time with the big-league club was the opportunity to see how the team’s veterans handled their business. It’s something that stuck with Brujan throughout the offseason.
“Definitely be a little bit more calm, don’t be so eager, don’t be too excited. Be calm,” he said. “You see all the veterans who were around you, see that they were a lot more relaxed than the younger guys.”
Brujan is still just 24, but he came to camp with a head of hair dyed a color that could only be called “Kevin Cash Gray.”
“I just wanted to be a little different,” he said with a smile. “Just give everybody a taste of the personality of Brujan.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.