PORT CHARLOTTE – Imagine you have a surgically repaired elbow to rehabilitate, but you have no access to your team’s top-notch facilities or trainers. Imagine you’re the point man for negotiating your return to said access – as well as the return of your teammates.
Finally, imagine doing all of that while knowing once you pull off these monumental tasks, the team in question could just up and trade you, anyway.
Dealing Tyler Glasnow isn’t really something on the front burner for the Tampa Bay Rays as baseball finally resumes following a 99-day lockout, but it’s one of myriad items that has been in and out of the mind of the Rays’ recovering ace.
“Sure, yeah, I mean, anything can happen in the future I guess,” Glasnow said on Sunday, the official report date for spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. “I don’t really think about it too much. I don’t look at all the rumors. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m trying to get ready to pitch as soon as I can.”
Glasnow underwent Tommy John surgery this past August. When the lockout struck, he was unceremoniously cut off from team personnel and facilities and force to find alternatives.
“I definitely took everything in-house for granted,” he said. “Like having to drive around and deal with stuff, go to different (physical therapy locations) and workouts and driving everywhere.
“Yeah, I’m extremely happy to be back and doing everything in here.”
Glasnow played a key role in making that happen as the team’s union representative during collective bargaining negotiations. It wasn’t something one aspires to, but he admitted once he was a part of the process, it was fulfilling.
“I like that I was able to do it,” he said. “I know I would be able to go and give the info out. I know there are so many people on the team capable of going in and communicate, but I felt like I was glad I got to do it and be able to share all the info.”
Relaying progress and keeping his teammates apprised of the union’s positions was, in its way, fulfilling.
“We had a lot of meetings and during the meetings I tried to do a live update,” he said. “I just wanted to keep everyone in the loop and stuff. Just because it’s such a weird time for everyone not knowing if they’re coming back or not.
“It was just nice to be able to give people the info,” he continued. “A lot of ups, a lot of downs, but ultimately we got a deal and it feels really good to be back.”
Like most players, Glasnow views the deal as perfectly imperfect – good enough for now.
“There was so much back-and-fort and I guess in these situations, nobody gets everything they want,” he said. “There was some give and take on both sides and the younger guys got paid more, (the pre-arbitration bonus) pool was a nice addition with the (Competitive Balance Tax threshold) going up.
“It was a good opportunity for a full season,” he added. “I just think missing games at this point would have sucked for everyone, especially fans. It was kind of a good situation for everyone.”
Glasnow will now continue his rehabilitation under the watchful eye of the Rays’ training staff as it should have been all along. He is currently tossing from 75 feet three days a week and focusing on the small things, rather than an actual return date.
“You go day-to-day, hit all your goals, go from 75 (feet) to 90 then 120, then the mound,” he said. “I’m not really looking ahead too far. The goal obviously is to come back and feel healthy but I’ve just got to take it day by day.
“I guess I have been good about the small, little wins and baby steps,” he continued. “It’s nice to be able to go and work out and get in shape.”
Glasnow was on track to have the best season of his career when the injury occurred. At the time, he was 5-2 with a 2.66 earned run average. In 88 innings he had fanned a whopping 123 batters.
He is confident that all will continue to be well with his recovery, especially since the path back from what used to be a devastating injury is now somewhat well-worn.
“I think with Tommy John, you have so many reference points and people to talk to that if you do feel weird at all, you kind of just call one of the 500 people you know who had it,” he said with a laugh. “And they’ll be like, yeah, it’s normal, you’ll feel fine.”
