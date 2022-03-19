PORT CHARLOTTE – As the clouds burned off and the temperature soared Saturday afternoon, more than 3,300 souls poured into Charlotte Sports Park to see the defending American League East champion Tampa Bay play host to World Series champion Atlanta.
On the field, there were no winners. The final score was 4-4.
Everywhere else, normalcy won the day.
“It’s fun,” said Rays catcher Mike Zunino. “It’s fun because coming to the baseball field is something everybody enjoys.”
Despite the condensed schedule – an aftereffect of a 99-day lockout instigated by Major League Baseball owners and settled earlier this month – players are confident they can get the necessary work done.
Most of that is due to the players not sitting around during the shutdown.
“I’m just so impressed they’re ready to go,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said.
Zunino, who terrorized the local high school teams while at Mariner during his prep days, seemingly picked up where he left off. His second-inning bomb to the boardwalk in left field was reminiscent of the 33 homers he hit during the 2021 regular season.
He also made a nifty catch a pop foul that hung up in the swirling wind along the first-base line.
But while Zunino certainly appeared to be in midseason form, he had a different opinion.
“No. Not even close,” he said with a laugh. It was the first at-bat I’ve had. I’ve been trying to catch as many live (batting practices) as I can.”
Spring training for a catcher is all about seeking out the pitchers one hasn’t seen and building relationships. What goes on at the plate is important, of course, but not quite as important as what goes on behind it.
“One hundred percent – it’s just continue to build on relationships with young guys, trying to build relationships with he new guys who have come in, via conversation or catching them,” he said. “I try to keep it as simple as I can on the other side so I can dive into it with those guys as much as I can.”
Tampa Bay sent Triple-A starter Phoenix Sanders to the mound Saturday and he responded with two scoreless innings. He walked one, allowed one hit and struck out one in a quiet outing in which he considered having Zunino behind the plate to be the highlight.
“It was extremely comfortable,” Sanders said. “He was like, ‘hey man, if you want to shake, shake. Stuff like that. It’s very welcoming for sure.”
Sanders, 26, is competing for a call-up, to be sure, but he is also the textbook example of how ballplayers are real people, too.
“Definitely a lot of things happening right now,” he said. “Wife’s fortunately pregnant, we bought a house, I got to move in for two weeks and it’s back to camp.”
Sanders went 5-2 with a 3.38 earned run average in 50 games as a reliever at Triple-A Durham. That Bulls team went 86-44 and is regarded in some circles as the best Durham team in the franchise’s long history.
To say there was a pipeline between Durham and Tampa Bay last season would be an understatement – 11 positions players and 16 pitchers who played in 10 or more games at Durham found their way to the big-leagues on one point or another.
Sanders was not one of those, but he couldn’t help but marvel.
“It was, honestly, unbelievable,” he said. “You would think someone would have taken a step back, but it was like, the next guy come on up. Curtis Mead, Alika (Williams) came in and both hit homers and, golly, this is unbelievable, the comfortability and ease.
“Oh, I’ve got Wander (Franco) at short, oh, Wander’s in the big leagues. (Taylor) Walls is in the big leagues? Oh, Walls is back,” he continued. “Nobody missed a beat and no one was upset.”
It’s easy for a Triple-A player to become jaded or think their chance – fairly or unfairly – will not come. Sanders said the Bulls were uniquely chill.
“There are a lot of guys who got up to the big leagues and a lot who didn’t” he said. “Some guys felt they needed to, but it wasn’t like they were taking that to the field every day. It made going to the field exciting.”
On the field at Charlotte Sports Park, Zunino’s two-run blast staked the Rays to a 2-0 lead, but the Braves responded with four runs in the fifth against Charleston RiverDogs reliever Andrew Gross, who would have been a Stone Crab in 2021 had the team not moved to South Carolina.
RiverDogs outfielder Tristan Gray knotted the game at 4-4 in the sixth when he slashed an RBI triple down the right field line, then scored on Bowling Green outfielder Grant Witherspoon’s sacrifice fly.
And there it remained until the fans headed home with no resolution to the game but broad smiles on their sunburned faces.
After COVID-19 halted spring in 2020 and limited it in 2021, that goes down as a victory.
“Being able to see people and they’re having a good time, not having to follow restrictions and being able to enjoy themselves is what it’s about and that’s what we love,” Zunino said. “We love seeing the stands full and just play the game we love.”
