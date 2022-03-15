PORT CHARLOTTE – If a team wins 100 games and doesn’t win the World Series, was it a successful season?
That’s something Erik Neander has struggled with ever since the last out of the Division Series against Boston this past October.
The Rays' president of baseball operations sat alongside manager Kevin Cash on Tuesday afternoon on the boardwalk at Charlotte Sports Park and talked about the state of the team entering the 2022 season.
At one point, Cash said the Rays were “built to win.”
At another point, talking about the ultimate goal of all teams, Neander said, “This organization hasn’t found a way to get it done yet.”
After reaching the World Series in 2020 and posting the American League’s best regular season record as an encore in 2021, Tampa Bay fell flat in the postseason. So, Neander wasted little time spackling what remaining holes he saw on the roster.
“When we set out to this offseason, there were kind of two parts to it,” he said. “The first part, it’s easy to forget about it. It’s been a while.”
In a flurry of moves, Neander signed budding phenom Wander Franco to a monster extension, then plucked veteran starter Corey Kluber and reliever Brooks Raley out of the still-forming free agent pool before the lockout shut everything down.
“Those were, in our opinion, the most acute needs we had and we satisfied them early,” Neander said. “There’s still a lot of players out there in the free agent market, there certainly are players available in trade that need to be resolved.
“I think it’s a pretty high bar to upgrade the group we have,” he continued. “We’re going to use our time to see if there’s anything out there that makes sense.”
The high bar has led to some surprising names getting linked to the Rays – players such as A’s third baseman Matt Chapman and Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki. Perhaps most surprising is the persistent low hum about the Rays breaking their piggy bank and chasing Freddie Freeman.
Which brings everything back to defining 2021: Successful, or not?
“It’s recognizing where we’re trying to go and ultimately it's find a way to win that World Series,” Neander said. “It takes great players to do that. There are some that are out there, and their situations are unresolved.”
Before anyone thinks owner Stu Sternberg and Neander are about to channel their inner Dodgers, Neander brought the thought process back to how the Rays traditionally put their teams together.
“You really have to take inventory, first and foremost,” Neander said. “I think the raw talent of this group is really special. I think that was evident last year.”
There is a balance that must be struck between making the Rays better through acquisitions and maintaining the talent pipeline long-term. A splashy, signing could ultimately cause harm.
“This group collectively has raised the bar, the 100 wins they accomplished last year was not by accident and you have to have a pretty complete team, you have to have a deep team,” Neander said. “If you’re looking for ways to improve them, there are only so many open avenues before you’re really restricting the opportunities you’d like to give the guys here.”
Cash said he'll take whatever Neander and the front office gives him.
"We're built to win and hopefully they take it the right way," Cash said. "How many wins? Who knows? We know we're in a very good division. We saw that last year and I don't think much is going to change from that. Every team in the division got a little bit better, so it should be a fun summer."
