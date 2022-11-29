It was an announcement so quiet a mouse on Christmas Eve would beam with pride.
At some point this month, the Tampa Bay Rays posted the following message on its web site:
“As a result of Hurricane Ian, Charlotte Sports Park and auxiliary buildings on the property sustained significant damage. Along with Charlotte County leadership, the Rays are assessing the impacts and needed repairs. We plan to share information about 2023 Spring Training near the start of next year and will offer updates about the facility as we can.”
Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Times beat writer Marc Topkin had this tidbit in his weekly Rays notebook:
“Team officials are hoping to soon clarify their spring training plans. With their Port Charlotte complex damaged by Hurricane Ian, they have been considering alternatives, including basing the big-league team at the Trop, which could then require changes to the exhibition schedule.”
Any of us who have driven past the stadium in the weeks since the hurricane can probably read the tea leaves on this one: If there’s spring training at Charlotte Sports Park in February, Santa Claus delivered a Christmas miracle.
It’s no one’s fault. We’ve just been dealt yet another crappy hand in a series of bad deals dating back COVID-19.
For what it’s worth, Charlotte County officials are aware of giant question mark sprouting over the stadium like a toadstool.
“People drive by and they see the roof on the side of the road,” said County Communications Manager Brian Gleason. “So obviously they’re thinking, ‘OK, the Braves just put their spring training tickets on sale,’ and that raises some questions on our social media feeds.”
The reason nothing more substantial has emerged from the county or the Rays has to do with something we’re all dealing with these days: Charlotte County is waiting for a damage assessment to be finalized.
These things take time; I know I’m still waiting to hear about my own roof.
Once the assessment is complete, it will be presented to the Charlotte County Commission. Then the Rays. At that point, both entities will have to huddle and determine who pays for what and how soon the work gets done.
The County already had $100,000 earmarked for stadium improvements this offseason, but those upgrades were paused by the hurricane. The stadium itself is currently closed to the public. Security is on site to turn away all unauthorized personnel. The pink construction ribbon that has become synonymous with disaster recovery wraps the stadium footprint.
A cursory inspection of the grounds from outside the tape reveals heavy damage to the main stadium’s roof, numerous downed or twisted fences, damage in areas along the boardwalk, missing point-of-sale awnings and signage issues.
That’s just the stadium. Who knows just what kind of damage the Rays’ facilities sustained. Most of the buildings on the campus are either 14 years old or 14-year-old refurbishments atop 35-year-old bones. The County and the Rays have done a good job over the years maintaining the facilities, but a Category 4 storm is a Category 4 storm. There’s a reason why Jim Cantore shows up when one comes around.
If the Rays’ administrative offices sustained damage, that’s a big deal. If the minor league facilities require too much work, you can definitely forget about spring training in 2023.
Spring training is a massive operation beyond the stadium. For example, the housing crunch was already a problem for the Rays before the hurricane. How about now? What does the supply chain look like at the moment for the myriad items needed on a daily basis for Grapefruit League games?
Then there’s Charlotte County. Cut those folks a little slack if you’re getting irritated. If you tuned in for last week’s five-hour County Commission meeting, then you know the to-do list around Charlotte continues to read like a Stephen King novel. One of the reports given involved the amount of stop signs that had been successfully salvaged. That’s where the recovery is at the moment.
So, we wait. The Rays don’t want to drag this out any longer than they have to. Expect them to stick to their timeline and have some news around or just after Christmas.
It’s possible Ian the Grinch has stolen spring training this year, but even that story had a happy ending. Perhaps Charlotte Sports Park will be built back better.
Who knows what might come out of this by the time it’s resolved.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
