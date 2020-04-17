When Major League Baseball shut down spring training and postponed the start of the regular season back on March 12, not every major leaguer went home to a mansion.
For players on the fringes of major league rosters, their experience of dealing with the uncertainty and isolation that comes with this global pandemic is similar to the rest of us.
Two such players, Tampa Bay Rays' infielder Mike Brosseau and outfielder Ryan LaMarre, spoke with the Sun this week.
Brosseau, 26, has been living in the Port Charlotte house he rented with Rays minor league infielder Kevin Padlo at the start of spring training, but intends to leave the area next week.
LaMarre, 31, is with his wife at the home they bought in Jupiter back in November.
In separate phone conversations the two addressed what they're doing to stay in shape, how they're passing the time and what they think of some of the proposals for the baseball season.
ON WORKING OUT
Brosseau, the utilityman who batted .273 with a .781 OPS for the Rays last season, said that he and Padlo are making due with the limited equipment they have at the rental.
"We play catch in the backyard," he said. "We got a little gym set up in our living room. It's actually just a couple of bands and a couple of dumbbells. We try to do what we can."
LaMarre, a non-roster training camp invitee now playing with his sixth major league team, is a little better equipped.
"I built like a little makeshift home gym-looking thing in the garage," said the speedy veteran who had big-league stints with the Reds, Red Sox, Athletics, Twins and White Sox. "Actually, a buddy of mine had some extra netting from a batting cage. So, I’ve been able throw and kinda hit off the tee.
"I think more than anything it’s trying to stay physically in shape. It's more preventing injuries than necessarily staying as baseball sharp as you’d like to."
ON USING DOWN TIME
"We play some video games," said Brosseau, who was undrafted out of Oakland University in Michigan. "A lot of Netflix (Ozark, that show is addicting and we crushed Tiger King). I got so bored that I bought a ukulele at one point. So I'm dabbling in that. I learned a couple of cords, learned a couple of songs."
LaMarre also admitted to an Ozark addiction, but yet to try the ukulele.
"We’ve been watching a lot of shows and some movies," he said. "We’ve been reading. We actually finished a puzzle last week, which was the first puzzle I’ve done in quite some time."
PROPOSED PLANS FOR THE SEASON
"(Playing games) at spring training sites I think would be reasonable for a short period of time, but I think it would be unrealistic to expect players to be away from their families for however long," said LaMarre.
"It would be hard to get players on board, if you had small kids how could you be away from them for four months? Some guys struggle just with an extended road trip, but four months?"
ON THEIR SITUATIONS
Brosseau hit .348 in spring training and was expected to battle for a utility job. He was sent down to the minors on March 26.
"There's a little bit of a gray area right now," he said. "Technically I'm on the minor league side of the roster. Whenever we get back, I'm not really positive how that's going to work.
"I talked to (manager Kevin) Cash and he pretty much said this doesn't mean that I couldn't still potentially (start) on the Opening Day roster. But I think at the moment there's some bigger fish to fry."
LaMarre, a .236 career hitter, is in a bit more tenuous situation as a non-roster invitee. He remains under contract to the Rays, but it's unclear where he'll end up.
"It was weird how everything happened, just the time frame," he said in reference to being sent to the minor league complex right around the time things were shutting down. "Looking back now I think you see that this was an unprecedented time. Whenever it starts up, I don't know if it will just be the 25 or 30 guys they have.
"I don't know and I don't think they do either."
