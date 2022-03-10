PORT CHARLOTTE – On what would turn out to be the final day of Major League Baseball’s lockout, camp for the Tampa Bay Rays’ minor leaguers was in full swing and something special was happening on one of the back fields.
Tyler Zombro was on the mound.
“Ever since I walked into camp, they’ve all been asking when’s the first live? When are you back out there?” Zombro said. “They’ve all been waiting for it. They’ve all been so supportive.”
Zombro became internet famous last summer for a horrific moment he can’t remember. On June 3 during an otherwise forgettable Durham Bulls game, Zombro’s 90-mph sinker to Norfolk hitter Brett Cumberland was returned at 104 mph to the right side of his head, just above the ear.
Zombro fell to the ground and seized. Bulls pitching coach Rick Knapp, the father of former Port Charlotte High pitcher Ricky Knapp, told ESPN, “It was the single most traumatic thing I’ve seen on a baseball field.”
What followed was emergency brain surgery and the insertion of 16 plates and 32 screws. It took time before speech came back to him fully, longer still to walk, then run.
Thursday, all that remained was a c-shaped scar of an incident he can’t recall. When he took to the bump on Field 4, he looked like he was picking up where he had left off, just like every other pitcher in camp.
When he finished, hugs and congratulations ensued.
“It was definitely an emotional moment to get back out there and see my teammates who have supported me through everything, but it felt really good,” he said. “It’s a blessing in disguise that, honestly, I don’t remember a lot of the event, so getting back out there feels so natural.”
In assessing his performance, Zombro said his velocity was were it should be, though physically, he is a little behind. The arm felt right, as did his pitches.
Zombro had been pitching bullpen sessions and on the side, but Thursday’s live batting practice was the key milestone in his return.
“I think honestly today was the big step, to get a hitter back in the box,” he said. “I think a lot of that visual of having somebody in there, knowing a batted ball outcome is about to happen, I think that today was probably the biggest milestone.
“So it’s actually going to feel really natural to get back to games, game scenarios,” he added. “I’m really excited for that.”
While Thursday was about a return to one kind of normalcy for Zombro, pitcher Seth Johnson was grateful for the more mundane normalcy that came from having a full-fledged camp experience for the first time in his career.
“This year has felt pretty normal, honestly,” said the 2019 draft pick out of Campbell University. “Seeing a lot of minor league teammates and stuff made it feel a lot more normal, so yeah, it hasn’t been too different.”
Johnson has been around for all of the shenanigans of the past three spring trainings. His first camp in 2020 was short-circuited by the pandemic shutdown. Last year’s camp was as much about social distancing, keeping to strict schedules and testing as it was getting better at baseball. This year, of course, the big-leaguers had yet to report.
“The year before, with all the COVID stuff, yeah, it was kind of weird because we couldn’t get the feel of hanging out,” Johnson said. “We had to come in to our time slot, get out, maximum social distancing and all the stuff, but this year, it’s pretty normal. It’s pretty fun.”
Today, Johnson is considered one of the top pitching prospects in the Rays system. Back in 2019 when he was drafted, he was a bit of a project with a high ceiling. He had spent the first part of his college career at Louisburg (N.C.) College as a position player with a suspect future. He had always wanted to pitch, so he made the switch and transferred to Campbell.
Once there, he blossomed under the tutelage of the Camels’ coaching staff, developing into a hard-throwing but raw draft prospect. The Rays selected him with the 40th overall pick in 2019.
But instead of hitting the ground running at his first spring training camp, he was sent home when the world ground to a halt.
“It was weird because they said it was going to be a two-week thing and we’ll bring you guys right back,” he said. “Then it turned into a month, then two months, then they canceled the season, so I spent that whole summer just throwing by myself at rec parks and working out at home or in parking lots.
“I really wish I could have gotten some game experience because it’s invaluable, but I was able to kind of work out a lot and get my arm and body in good shape.”
The 2021 season was his first full season as a pro. The first half of the season featured a lot of teachable moments, but over the final two months at Low-A Charleston, all those lessons began to click. Over his final 11 starts spanning 49 2/3 innings, Johnson struck out 66 while walking just 14. He posted a 1.63 ERA.
“Definitely the pitch sequencing part I had to learn,” he said. “Like, there’s no point in throwing three straight curveballs because I don’t really command that pitch well. So it’s kind of learning that, learning when to throw which pitch and being able to command the breaking ball early in the count for strikes.”
Johnson said that was definitely the most important thing he had to learn coming out of Campbell.
“In college, the coaches call every pitch, so I didn’t have to think much,” he said. “It was like, what pitch am I throwing? OK, I’ll just try and throw it as hard as I can and see what happens.
“I was able to learn the mechanical side of pitching there and I tried to take something away from the pitch-calling, but then I lost a year and had to relearn everything.”
Taking two very different paths, Zombro and Johnson have arrived in camp this season and found themselves to be exactly where they hoped to be all along.
“I feel a lot better,” Johnson said. “I definitely feel more like a pitcher than I did in years past.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.