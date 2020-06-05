For the first time in quite some time, the Tampa Bay Rays pitchers took to the mound at Tropicana Field on Friday during voluntary workouts.
Lefty Ryan Yarbrough, second-year man Brendan McKay, 16-game winner Charlie Morton and right-hander Yonny Chirinos threw off the mound, which was the next step in what has been a gradual return for players following the reopening of the state during the pandemic.
Though there are no plans yet to get actual batters to the plate for live swings, getting to watch and evaluate some of the staff was encouraging for the Rays' management.
"I'm thrilled with the guys that I've seen here," Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder said Friday on a Zoom conference call with Tampa area media. "I'm really happy with where our guys are just considering what the last 12 weeks have looked like. These guys are all smiling, it's nice to be back."
Snyder equates this stage of the pitchers' return to the time in late January and early February in an ordinary year as the players work to build up toward spring training.
Some pitchers are further along than others and the coaching staff is focused more on evaluating their conditioning as opposed to dissecting the break on their pitches.
"Some of them are in different places," Snyder said. "Some of these guys have been staying off the mound with some regularity since we hit the pause button. Some of them are just getting ramped up as well. I want them to get their feet under them first."
Snyder and the staff typically stick to a tight schedule with set dates to work toward, whether it be the beginning of spring training or Opening Day.
But though negotiations between owners and the players' union continue as they work toward a shortened season, it has made it more troublesome to plan the pitchers' workloads.
"(Typically) there are a lot of things you can plan for in terms of working backward," Snyder said. "It's created a little bit of a complexity to the approach. But hopefully we get some dates here down the road and it's gonna be a little bit easier for us to kind of work backward and really manage the time appropriately."
Snyder has considered multiple realities for how his staff could be managed during a shorter season. The depth and versatility of the Rays' pitching staff could give him plenty of options in a 50-80 game season.
"Your mind can certainly go a lot of different directions," he said. "It would be more of a sprint season rather than a full 162. I think that stands to benefit some teams with the mindset of the pitcher not having to worry about pacing themselves."
