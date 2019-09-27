TORONTO – The Rays have been here before.
Physically, of course, as they cross the border several times a season.
But also circumstantially.
Coming to Toronto for the final weekend of the regular season, locked in a three-team battle for the two AL wild-card spots, hoping to win their way into the playoffs by whatever it takes, on their own or with help, with the potential to clinch a spot as early as Friday night.
Eerily similar to the end of the 2013 season, which didn’t start out all that well but - after an inspiring prediction, a few well-timed curse words and a glass of red wine - ended up working out.
“There’s a lot of parallels,’’ said bullpen coach Stan Boroski, the only uniformed Ray still around.
“It’s hard not to think of that,’’ said senior VP Chaim Bloom. “That’s where we finished 2013, which was the last time we were in the postseason. Every season is different, and obviously this year with the success all three clubs have had down the stretch it feels like a little bit different situation. But it is kind of funny how we’re back there the last three games of the season again.’’
The Rays strolled into the Rogers Centre that 2013 weekend leading the Indians by one game and the Rangers by two, but lost the first two to the Blue Jays while the others won, then needed a dramatic final day win just to force a Game 163 tiebreaker in Texas. They won that, then went to Cleveland and won the wild-card game, too, beating an Indians team with a bullpen coach named Kevin Cash.
Now here the Rays are again, trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since, and they again have destiny in their hands and the Blue Jays in their way.
The Rays had a good off-day in Toronto turn out even better as their grip on at least the second wild-card tightened and their lead grew to two games with three to play as the Indians lost to the White Sox 8-0.
That puts the Rays, with a magic number of two (their wins and Indians losses), in position to clinch a playoff spot as soon as Friday night. They’d need a win over the Jays and another loss by the Indians, who open their final series against a Nationals team looking to secure its spot as the top NL wild-card and the homefield advantage that goes with it. (Maybe former Rays player and coach Davey Martinez can do his ex-mates a solid in his current role as the Nationals manager.)
And there could be more for the Rays to gain, as they are one game behind the wild-card leading A’s, who beat the Mariners 3-1 on Thursday (and will clinch a playoff spot with their next win or Indians loss).
As a result, the Rays have no idea of where they are headed next, home for the winter, back to the Trop for either a Monday tiebreaker with the Indians or the Wednesday wild-card game, or off to Oakland or Cleveland. With Houston or New York next on the itinerary.
Uncertainty was also their status in 2013, with the added inconvenience of already having spent three days on the road in New York before going to Toronto. Plus, by winning at Texas and Cleveland, they earned the right to go on to Boston to open the division series, extending that trip to nearly two full weeks.
“We called that year THE roadtrip,’’ Boroski said. “There were a lot of ups and downs. The way everybody just banded together it was actually a lot of fun. The way it worked out it was a lot of fun. It could have been a lot of pain.’’
They only got to keep playing because of what they did in Toronto. After dropping the first two, they either had to win on the final day or hope the Rangers lost so they would remain tied and play it off on Monday.
The Rays got off a great start that Sunday, scoring six in the first and extending the lead to 7-0 in the fourth.
But starter Matt Moore gave up three runs. Then Jake McGee allowed another in the seventh, and it was suddenly 7-4 with two on and the tying run at the plate.
Manager Joe Maddon turned next to reliever Joel Peralta, then decided to do something even more drastic – get thrown out for telling home plate umpire Paul Schrieber how bad a job he’d been doing.
“I walked out to the mound and I said, “Okay boys, I’m done. I’m going to be out of this game. I’m going to be sitting inside having a glass of wine. I’m going to watch the last out, and we’re going to come in and celebrate,’ ‘’ Maddon recalled Wednesday. “Joel said, “Socio,’ don’t do it.” But I said I had to do it, I’ve had enough of this crap.’’
Peralta walked Moises Sierra to load the bases. But, in a dangerous matchup of a flyball pitcher vs. flyball hitter, got Adam Lind to ground into an inning-ending double play.
The drama wasn’t quite over. Peralta allowed two on in the eighth and Fernando Rodney took over and let both in, making it 7-6. Rodney then allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, before closing it out, just as Maddon predicted. Ninety minutes later, the Rangers won their game, and the Rays were headed to Texas for the tiebreaker.
Maddon, completing his fifth and seemingly final year with the Cubs, said the lesson of that 2013 final weekend, even with all the pressure of a three-team race, was simple.
“Don’t change anything,’’ Maddon said. “There’s always this feeling that you’ve got to do more. When what you’ve just got to do is show up and play.
“Energy is important. Just go out there and play it hard, run hard to first base. These are the things that are important. To get over-inundated with information is probably the worst thing you can do. Just go play. You’ve gotten to this point, now it’s players versus players. Try to stay out of it as much as you possibly can and let it just happen.’’
For what it’s worth, Maddon says he likes what he’s seen of Cash’s Rays down the stretch.
“They have a nice ballclub,’’ he said. “A lot of energy. Anytime I see them on video clips they look like they’re having fun and they play it hard. What else could you possibly ask for?’’
Realistically, the Rays would say three more wins, which would guarantee they’re in the playoffs. History says it probably won’t be that easy.
“I don’t want to have to play another Game 163, but there’s a lot of parallels, and the way it looks it’s a real possibility,’’ Boroski said. “We have to be prepared for anything.’’
