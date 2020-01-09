The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly traded highly regarded left-handed pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore to the St. Louis Cardinals for 1B-OF Jose Martinez.
The deal was first reported Thursday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
The Rays got the right-handed bat they were seeking. After back-to-back .300 seasons, Martinez slipped to .269 with 10 homers in 334 at-bats in 2019. For his career, however, he has a .570 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching, filling a major offseason goal.
The Rays also acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena, who defected from Cuba in 2014, hit .344 with 15 homers in 343 at-bats in Triple-A last season. He hit .300 in limited at-bats at the big league level. He appears to fill the role of the swing outfielder the Rays were seeking.
The Rays will also swap a Compensation B draft pick (which follows the second round) for a Compensation A pick (which follows the first round), moving up about 40 places in the draft. Tampa Bay is also expected to send a minor-league catcher to St. Louis.
Liberatore was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 draft and was consistently listed among the top 45 prospects in the minors (and as high as No. 32 on Keith Law’s ESPN midseason list) in the past year.
He went 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 15 starts for Bowling Green in the low-A Midwest League last season. The Rays are typically extra careful with young pitching arms so Liberatore was limited to 78.1 innings in 2019, pitching only nine innings in the final month after experiencing back tightness.
In two professional seasons, he has a 2.59 ERA with 113 strikeouts and 44 walks in 111 innings.
A 6-6 left-hander with a fastball in the low-to-mid 90s, Liberatore was typically projected as a future second or third starter in a big league rotation.
He is the second high-end prospect the Rays have dealt in the past six months after Jesus Sanchez was sent to the Marlins in the trade that brought back Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards. Sanchez was also a staple in top-100 prospects lists.
