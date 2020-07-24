The area around Tropicana Field was nearly deserted late Friday afternoon.
There was no one to check you in when you pulled into the parking lot directly across from the stadium.
At the ticket window you had to sign a COVID-19 waiver.
After you passed through security, another guard stopped you to take your temperature.
This was Opening Day 2020 for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Aside from the masked and socially distanced journalists in the pressbox and the players on the field, the Trop was eerily quiet. Even more than usual.
You would never know that you were less than two hours from the start of a Major League Baseball game.
If all that weren’t strange enough, the Rays’ Opening Day opponents were the Toronto/Buffalo Blue Jays, who literally did not know where they were going to be playing their home games this season until a few hours before first pitch.
These were the conditions in which the Rays and Jays began their respective quests to try to win the American League East. However, reaching the postseason got a little easier this week when it was expanded to include 16 teams this season.
The Black Lives Matter T-shirts during batting practice and Rays coaches Ozzie Timmons, Rodney Linares and Jean Ramirez joining Vlad Guerrero, Jr. and three other Jays in kneeling during the National Anthem added another new wrinkle to baseball in 2020.
But once Rays starter Charlie Morton threw that first pitch to Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette, it was back to baseball as normal. Or as normal as can be expected with a masked first base coach and the scoreboard imploring the piped in crowd noise to cheer louder.
“It’s opening day and it’s exciting,” saiid Rays manager Kevin Cash. “But I’m not going to lie to you and say it’s not weird. It’s weird, I’m looking at you guys on Zoom wearing a mask right now.”
Cavan Biggio had two hits, including a homer, and 3 RBI to lead the Blue Jays to a 6-4 victory over the Rays. Jordan Romano got the win for Toronto and closer Ken Giles picked up his first save.
Morton took the loss for Tampa Bay. It was a tough outing for the 13-year veteran making his first Opening Day start, as he allowed six runs in four innings.
“I think that there were so many things going on to get us to this point and I go out there and give up six runs. It’s a pretty big letdown,” said Morton.
Morton admitted the setting was strange but refused to use it as an excuse.
“I would say it’s something I was concerned about,” he said. “You look around and there’s nobody there. It’s not normal and it’s not going to be normal.
“I just didn’t get guys to swing and miss in those situations (with runners on base). I’m not going to blame that on the (lack of a) crowd.”
Toronto struck first with a three-run fourth inning. Morton, who finished third in AL Cy Young balloting last season, allowed four straight Blue Jays to reach base to open the inning. Biggio led off with an infield hit, Guerrero singled through the right side and Travis Shaw walked to load the bases.
Randal Grichuk’s RBI single to left scored the first run and consecutive sacrifice flies by Rowdy Tellez and Teoscar Hernandez scored the next two.
The Rays responded with one run in the bottom of the inning off of starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, the 2019 NL ERA leader as a member of the Dodgers. Manuel Margot reached on a two-out fielder’s choice and came around to score on Mike Brosseau’s RBI double off the right-center field wall.
Toronto knocked out Morton in the fifth when Danny Jansen and Bichette opened with back-to-back singles and Biggio followed with a three-run homer into the right field seats to make it 6-1.
Tampa Bay made it 6-3 on Yoshi Tsutsugo’s towering two-run shot into the left-centerfield seats following a Hunter Renfroe walk. It was Tsutsugo’s first regular season homer in MLB play.
“From our angle it was a no-doubter,” Cash said of the homer. “We saw him do that in Port Charlotte, also. He’s got a chance to be a pretty talented hitter.”
The Rays tacked on a run in the eighth when Margot reached on an error and, following a Lowe walk, came around to score on Willy Adames’ bloop single to left.
