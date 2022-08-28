PORT CHARLOTTE – The FCL Rays had their chances but couldn’t cash them in Sunday and, as a result, watched the Yankees celebrate their league championship down the third base line at Charlotte Sports Park.

The Yankees held off the Rays, 4-3, under threatening skies and in front of an impressive FCL crowd numbering nearly 200 spectators. With the win, the Yankees took the best-of-3 series, 2-1.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments