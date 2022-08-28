Rays hitter Willmer De La Cruz rips a single to right-center field, driving in the team's first run of the game Sunday at Charlotte Sports Park. The Rays came up short in the decisive third game of their Florida Complex League championship series, 4-3.
Rays hitter Willmer De La Cruz rips a single to right-center field, driving in the team's first run of the game Sunday at Charlotte Sports Park. The Rays came up short in the decisive third game of their Florida Complex League championship series, 4-3.
Patrick Obley
Rays reliever Cade Halemanu delivers a pitch during Sunday’s Florida Complex League championship game at Charlotte Sports Park. The Rays lost, 4-3.
Patrick Obley
The Yankees hoist their Florida Complex League championship trophy moments after defeating the Rays, 4-3, at Charlotte Sports Park to take the best-of-3 series, two games to one.
PORT CHARLOTTE – The FCL Rays had their chances but couldn’t cash them in Sunday and, as a result, watched the Yankees celebrate their league championship down the third base line at Charlotte Sports Park.
The Yankees held off the Rays, 4-3, under threatening skies and in front of an impressive FCL crowd numbering nearly 200 spectators. With the win, the Yankees took the best-of-3 series, 2-1.
The Rays mustered just two hits, yet stranded nine baserunners due to some shaky at-bats in clutch situations.
The game turned during the bottom half of the seventh. Trailing the Yankees, 4-2, Jhon Diaz led off with a walk and moved to second when Chandler Simpson beat out a grounder back to the pitcher that Yankees reliever Carlos Rosario mishandled.
Edwin Barragan dropped a perfect bunt down the first-base line to put both runners in scoring position, then Diaz came home when Rosario uncorked a wild pitch to pull the Rays within 4-3 with one out and Simpson on third.
The threat would end when Xavier Isaac and Carlos Colmenarez each looked at a called third strike.
The Rays never seriously threatened again.
Ryan Cermak had a run-scoring double and scored a run. Willmer De La Cruz – known as “Run DLC” to his teammates – delivered an RBI single for the Rays’ first run.
It was a sloppy pitching display by both teams. Each staff walked seven batters and they combined for eight wild pitches. The Yankees also beaned Cermak and Patrick Merino.
Home plate umpire Jared Duerson even took a fastball to the face, breaking his mask and leading to a short delay while the umpiring crew ran down a spare.
All in all, it was a successful second season for the Rays’ rookie league franchise. The Rays won the Southern Division with the league’s best record (39-16) and had home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
At season’s end, it also boasted five of the organization’s top-30 prospects: Colmenarez (No. 8), Isaac (No. 11), Cermak (No. 15), Simpson (No. 20) and Dominic Keegan (No. 24).
The Yankees were the FCL’s No. 2 playoff seed after winning the North Division with a 38-17 mark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.