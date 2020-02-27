PORT CHARLOTTE — Thursday was Wander Franco’s first day playing with the Rays’ big-league team, but he already clearly knew one important rule:
Whatever the manager says goes.
In a morning meeting, Kevin Cash had joked that while Franco would be riding the team bus Friday for the three-hour-plus trip to West Palm Beach for a game against the Nationals, he’d like to drive the top prospect’s Lamborghini sports car.
Sure, Franco said later, “if he wants."
Overall, Franco’s first venture into a major-league game wasn’t much — two putouts and two assists during four innings at shortstop, a weak grounder back to the mound in his only at-bat.
But when you’re the consensus top prospect in all of baseball and 18 years old (until Sunday anyway), everything is something.
“We talked to him (Thursday) morning. We wanted to make him feel comfortable, welcome him. (General manager Erik Neander) said we’re impressed with the way he’s gone about handling things," Cash said.
“We talk about (new Japanese addition) Yoshi (Tsutsugo) a lot and what’s on his plate, and in some ways there’s some similarities with Wander in that everybody knows who Wander is. He’s the face of the prospects in all of baseball. There’s some pressure that comes with that. And probably some accountability on his part. He’s done a good job being here working."
Franco, who split last season between the Rays’ two Class A minor-league teams, welcomed the news that he’d get to play at least a few games with the big-league team.
“I felt really excited," he said, via interpreter Manny Navarro. “I was really happy."
That showed as soon as he got on the field Thursday morning. He sported a broad smile during infield drills working with current starting shortstop Willy Adames and in batting practice.
Plus, he put on a bit of a show with some prodigious left-handed swings, knocking one ball through a stiff wind onto the boardwalk beyond the rightfield fence and bullpen; then when the wind subsided, another onto the roof of the building beyond that.
The game action, with Franco wearing a No. 82 jersey with no name, wasn’t as exciting. He took over at short in the sixth inning for Adames, and his first major-league moment didn’t go that well.
The second batter of the inning hit a sharp grounder to short that Franco mishandled, citing a bad hop, but he recovered to make the throw for the out.
That would be Miguel Cabrera, the Tigers’ 11-time All-Star, two-time American League MVP, potential Hall of Famer. Also, the one who started playing pro ball in 2000, the year before Franco was born and who at 36 is exactly twice his age.
Coach Paul Hoover said something in the dugout to Cash about the contrast and — on cue — Cabrera hit the ball at Franco.
“Jittery, but that’s okay," Cash said. “Hoov made the comment we probably can’t appreciate what took place. He probably idolized the guy for many years as one of the best hitters in baseball, maybe ever. And he just fielded a ground ball — or bobbled a ground ball — from him. Good thing he’s not fast, Cabrera."
Franco settled in after that, fielding a grounder and making a clean throw in the seventh, catching a pop-up in the eighth, then two batters later snaring a grounder up the middle and nimbly tagging second to end the inning.
“He looked comfortable after the first ball came to him," Cash said. “To be expected."
Adames said he was impressed, and happy to help.
“I know he can play," Adames said. “He seems like he’s pretty comfortable out in the field and I think he’s going to have a pretty big year and hopefully he can make his debut this year and help us to win a lot of games."
Franco, who is slated to start Friday and bat leadoff — and against Nats All-Star and World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, no less — said everything about the big-league opportunity is going to be beneficial.
The experience. The advice. The coaching.
And the motivation to get back to stay.
“Of course," Franco said. “Everyone wants a chance to play in the big leagues, so I’m going to give them everything I have every single day."
His goal, he said again Thursday, is to get there this season.
If so, then maybe he’ll really let Cash borrow the car.
