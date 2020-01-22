Franco

Rays shortstop prospect Wander Franco once again finds himself atop

Baseball America’s list of the top 100 prospects.

Former Charlotte Stone Crab Wander Franco is No. 1 and the Rays lead the way with an industry-most eight prospects on Baseball America’s list of the game’s top 100.

Franco, who was atop the list last year, played last season at 18 and starred at two Class A levels, hitting .327 with an .885 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage).

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert was No. 2 and Angels outfielder Jo Adell No. 3.

Brendan McKay, who made his debut for the Rays last season as a pitcher and also got limited at-bats, is the next Tampa Bay prospect on the list at No. 14.

The Rays could have had a ninth prospect, as Matt Liberatore, traded to St. Louis in the deal for Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena, was ranked No. 42. (The Rays also gained a top 100 prospect in acquiring Xavier Edwards from San Diego in the Tommy Pham deal.)

Other Rays on the list are:

2B Vidal Brujan, No. 51

RHP Shane Baz, No. 71

RHP Brent Honeywell, No. 80

LHP Shane McClanahan, No. 83

2B Xavier Edwards, No. 85

RHP Joe Ryan, No. 98

