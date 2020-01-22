Former Charlotte Stone Crab Wander Franco is No. 1 and the Rays lead the way with an industry-most eight prospects on Baseball America’s list of the game’s top 100.
Franco, who was atop the list last year, played last season at 18 and starred at two Class A levels, hitting .327 with an .885 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage).
White Sox outfielder Luis Robert was No. 2 and Angels outfielder Jo Adell No. 3.
Brendan McKay, who made his debut for the Rays last season as a pitcher and also got limited at-bats, is the next Tampa Bay prospect on the list at No. 14.
The Rays could have had a ninth prospect, as Matt Liberatore, traded to St. Louis in the deal for Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena, was ranked No. 42. (The Rays also gained a top 100 prospect in acquiring Xavier Edwards from San Diego in the Tommy Pham deal.)
Other Rays on the list are:
2B Vidal Brujan, No. 51
RHP Shane Baz, No. 71
RHP Brent Honeywell, No. 80
LHP Shane McClanahan, No. 83
2B Xavier Edwards, No. 85
RHP Joe Ryan, No. 98
