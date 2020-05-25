Baseball is back at Tropicana Field, well kind of.
On Monday, the Tampa Bay Rays held their first informal practice since everything shut down at Charlotte Sports Park back in mid-March.
According to manager Kevin Cash about 14 players participated in a limited workout, which was closed to the media and the public. The Rays declined to say exactly which players participated since it was a voluntary workout.
"I saw a handful of pitchers and position players," Cash said during a Zoom call with media members. "I think that they were excited just to get back to something that was normal or they were used to, (even) given that it was very unusual circumstances."
Cash said the players, a few of whom's names came out on the calls with Cash and outfielder Austin Meadows, played catch, did some running and conditioning and worked out lightly with a small, make shift weight room.
Among the players mentioned were shortstop Willy Adames, outfielder Manuel Margot, catcher Micheal Perez and first baseman/DH Jose Martinez. Cash said that the group only included players who were already in the Tampa Bay area, no players flew in for the session. He also indicated that players did not wear masks while working out, but that all other personnel, including Cash and coaches were them.
The plan is to have two more sessions this week, possibly on Wednesday and Friday and then to evaluate things from there.
"We'll get through this week and then see what kind of guidance we're getting from MLB, if it's something we want to expand on," Cash said.
Meadows, in a separate Zoom call, said that the players were just happy to be out there again.
"The main thing is to keep our legs under us," said the 25-year-old outfielder. "It was good to see (his teammates') faces, it been awhile now."
He admitted it has been getting tougher to continue working out on his own without the benefit of teammates around to help push him.
"It's hard for us right now to find motivation to workout in the backyard, to throw with our wives and workout with the dog," Meadows said. "Opening up the Trop is huge. It's good to go there and find a routine. Do some running and some throwing, that's all you need right now."
Cash was asked about the anxiousness of all parties to return to the field.
"There's just a lot that still has to be figured out and sorted through as far as the safety protocols and certainly an agreement between MLB and the players," he said. "There's a sense of urgency to play and to put a product on the field that can be seen with a TV or computer screen for the time being.
"We're going to know more once we get through this week. It sounds like Tuesday there's going to be a proposal sent, and (then) we'll see where everybody stands."
