ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays on Tuesday introduced newly signed slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.
The team on Monday finalized a two-year, $12 million deal with the 28-year-old, who played 10 seasons for Yokohama in his native Japan. The Rays also have to pay a $2.4 million posting/release fee to the BayStars.
“We’re really excited,’’ Rays GM Erik Neander said. “We have closely followed Yoshi over the last several years in anticipation of a moment like this being in his future. His immense on-field talent, the impact he’s made, the results, the offensive production in a league as increasingly talented as the NPB (as the Japan league is known), is something that initially caught our attention and led to our pursuit of Yoshi.
“But what ultimately led to this agreement and the commitment that we’ve made is what we learned about Yoshi the person. And Yoshi is someone that by all accounts loves baseball, has an exceptional work ethic, he’s a natural leader. We’ve seen that. And he’s a wonderful teammate to players of all types of backgrounds. As much as we’re about winning here, and that’s the goal, our culture is really important to us. What Yoshi will bring to our group only strengthens the values in our clubhouse that are most important.
“And certainly we’re hopeful and confident he’s going to help us to win a few games as well.’’
After donning his No. 25 Rays jersey, Tsutsugo read an opening statement in English (and joked later he needed some English classes), thanking everyone for coming, asking people to call him Yoshi, and saying he was “very happy” to join the Rays and would “play as hard as possible” to help them win.
In Japanese, he later said the Rays were the first team to reach out to him, and the passion of Neander and manager Kevin Cash was a big selling point.
More than a dozen Japanese media members, already based in the U.S., attended the press conference at the Trop.
Tsutsugo is expected to get time at third base, left field and designated hitter as the.
He averaged 33 homers and 93 RBIs over the past five seasons, and had his best year in 2016, hitting .322 with 44 homers, 110 RBIs and a 1.100 OPS in 133 games. This past season, he hit .272 with 29 homers, 79 RBIs and a .899 OPS, but also struck out a career-high 141 times.
