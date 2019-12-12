SAN DIEGO — Tampa Bay Rays officials headed home Thursday from baseball’s winter meetings confident all the talking they did will soon lead to action.
Seeking to boost their offense most likely by adding another outfielder after swapping Tommy Pham for Hunter Renfroe, the Rays managed to keep most of their discussions quiet.
Several names did surface, including Avisail Garcia, who was with them in 2019, and lefty-hitting Japanese free agents Shogo Akiyama and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.
The market for Garcia, who hit .282 with 20 homers, 72 RBIs and a .796 OPS in 125 games, has been evolving, with the Marlins supposedly no longer an option. Akiyama is more of a defensive-oriented leadoff type, Tustugo (who was posted, has to sign by Dec. 19 and is likely more expensive) a power hitter.
“I feel like we made a lot of progress on a lot of things here and still have a lot of balls up in the air,” Rays vice president Peter Bendix said. “The market’s been moving a lot faster as everyone kind of knows, which is kind of nice. But we’re still not playing at the very top of the market, so we have to wait for kind of the trickle-down things to move.”
The Rays are also looking for another catcher and potentially some bullpen help.
Rule of 5
The Rays lost one player in the major-league portion of the Rule 5 draft, as right-hander Stephen Woods Jr., a former Charlotte Stone Crab, was taken fourth overall by the Royals. Woods, part of the return from the Giants in the December 2017 Evan Longoria trade, had a solid 2019 season for the Stone Crabs in returning from shoulder surgery. The Royals paid $100,000 to take him, and either have to keep him in the majors or offer him back for $50,000.
In the minor-league portion of the draft, the Rays took lefty Faustino Carrera, who was 8-7, 3.62 for a Cubs Class A team, and lost outfielder Pedro Diaz, who played at short-season Hudson Valley, to the Angels.
