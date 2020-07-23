The Tampa Bay Rays finally get to play their long delayed Opening Day game on Friday night when they face off against the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. at Tropicana Field.
The Rays put the finishing touches on their roster Thursday afternoon and there were a few surprises as they trimmed down their 60-man summer camp squad to a 30-man Opening Day squad.
The most notable absence is All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows, who is on the Injured List after testing positive for COVID-19. Meadows is joined on the IL by Colin Poche, who is out for the season and may face Tommy John surgery, thanks to a torn UCL.
Young outfielder Randy Arozarena was sent to the team's alternate training site in Port Charlotte and subsequently placed on the IL. Arozarena impressed with his performance in spring training, but has not participated in summer camp at all.
The Rays, with one of the most versatile rosters in the majors, have the advantage of a lot of flexibility.
The active roster breaks down as follows:
Catchers (3)
Michael Perez, Kevan Smith, Mike Zunino
The surprise here is that the Rays kept three catchers rather than having one on stand-by with the taxi squad. Zunino was the expected starter, and the lefty swinging Perez figured to be the backup, but Smith played himself into the mix.
Infielders (7)
Willy Adames, Mike Brosseau, Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Díaz, Brandon Lowe, José Martínez, Joey Wendle
Brosseau beat out veteran Daniel Robertson for the last infield spot and will occupy the utility role along with Wendle. Adames and Diaz figure to hold down the left side most nights, while Choi and Diaz split first and DH.
Outfielders (4)
Kevin Kiermaier, Manuel Margot, Hunter Renfroe, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
With Meadows temporarily sidelined, Tsutsugo will see time in left, with Kiermaier handling his usual spot in center and Renfroe, the former Padre, in right. Margot has the glove and the speed to play all three spots. Tsutsugo could play some third and DH as well.
Starting pitchers (5)
Yonny Chirinos, Tyler Glasnow, Charlie Morton, Blake Snell, Ryan Yarbrough
This is the rotation the Rays seemed to be headed toward when spring training began in February. Morton, Snell and Glasnow were locks and Yarbrough, who started and relieved last season, offers a nice change of pace. The hard-throwing Chirinos, like Glasnow and Martinez, is back after missing time with the coronavirus.
Relievers (11)
José Alvarado, Nick Anderson, Jalen Beeks, Diego Castillo, Oliver Drake, Pete Fairbanks, Andrew Kittredge, Aaron Loup, Trevor Richards, Chaz Roe, Ryan Thompson
Lefty Anthony Banda was edged out by Beeks for a roster spot, while fellow southpaw Brendan McKay has not been in camp since July 6. The biggest surprise may be the side-arming Thompson. The 28-year-old began summer camp as a non-roster invitee working out at the alternative site in Port Charlotte.
