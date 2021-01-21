The Tampa Bay Rays named Dan Moeller as the Director of Operations for the Charlotte Sports Park on Thursday.

Moeller is the Rays’ long-time head groundskeeper at both Tropicana Field and the spring training facility.

Moeller, who is entering his 20th season as Tampa Bay’s head groundskeeper, will take on responsibility for the year-round management of security, ticketing, promotions, sponsorships and budget at the ballpark.

“I’m honored to take on this role at our facility in Port Charlotte,” said Moeller. “I look forward to working with the Charlotte Sports Park personnel and further strengthening the relationship between the Rays organization and Charlotte County.”


