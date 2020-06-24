Much like everyone else in Major League Baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays have a lot of work to do in a short period of time.
Now that players and owners have agreed on a July 1 start date for the second go round of spring training, there is a lot for Rays general manager Erik Neander and manager Kevin Cash to figure out.
Both men were on Zoom conference call with Tampa area media on Wednesday afternoon.
“Today is extremely busy and that’s only going to continue here until we get off the ground and find our way through this,” Neander said. “(There is) a lot of communication, a lot of awaiting word from the league on the health and safety protocols in that final-final version, but we’re ready for it. A lot of people have a lot of energy stored up to put into this here.”
The Rays are expected to have around 40 players reporting to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. While Charlotte Stone Crabs play-by-play man John Vittas Tweeted that Rays are considering sending some 30 players to Port Charlotte for workouts.
Players are excepted to be tested for COVID-19 by the July 1 start date and begin official workouts two days later.
“We’re essentially going to have to reprogram our entire operation ... to make this work,” Neander said. “But we’re going to find a way to make it happen.”
Among the things that they’re going to have to make happen is figuring out how they are going to hold workouts for players while also honoring social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 health precautions.
The more pressing matter for Cash may be selecting 60 players for their camp roster prior to the Sunday afternoon deadline. That number will need to be cut in half in time for opening day, which is projected to be held July 23 or 24.
Despite the rancor surrounding the labor negotiations the manager said that the mood among the players was upbeat there was a positive vibe during an informal player workout at the stadium.
“We know what’s been taking place publicly over the past month and I don’t think anybody has been overly excited by it,” he said, “but today there was some excitement and smiling faces.”
Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is also the team’s union representative. He said on his Zoom call that some players are in favor of having testing on a daily basis, but testing every other day will suffice.
“So we just have to wait and see, and if everyone follows the rules and does what they need to do, I don’t think we have anything to worry about,” he said.
