Staff report
Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows both homered to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-3 victory over New York Tuesday night as the Yankees suffered their first home loss of the season.
Blake Snell (2-0) allowed three runs in five innings to notch the win for the Rays.
Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka (0-1) took the loss after getting roughed up for five runs in four plus innings.
Tampa Bay broke through for four runs in the fourth against Tanaka. Kevin Kiermaier laced a one-out triple down the right-field line and came around to score on Michael Perez’s base hit.
Austin Meadows followed with a single to center before the red-hot Lowe slammed his eighth homer of the year to make it 4-0.
The Rays tacked on a run in the fourth when Willy Adames led off with an infield single and went to third on Kiermaier’s double to right. Adames came around to score on a passed ball as Yankee catcher Gary Sanchez’s defensive struggles continued.
Sanchez got one back in the bottom of the inning when he slammed a 2-1 pitch by Snell into the left-center field bleachers for his fifth homer.
Meadows knocked out Tanaka when he led off the fifth with his third homer of season to make it 6-1.
The Yankees cut it to 6-3 in the bottom of the inning when Voit took a Snell fastball into the left-field seats for his third homer in two days and eighth of the year.
New York threatened in the seventh against reliever Diego Castillo, loading the bases with one out. But Castillo got Voit to ground out and struck out Gio Urshela.
Chaz Roe pitched the ninth inning for the save.
McKay out for year
Rays two-way rookie Brendan McKay will have season-ending surgery on his left throwing shoulder today.
