PORT CHARLOTTE — Major League Baseball and the players union agreed Friday afternoon to let players leave camps and head home if they prefer.
Until then, the plan had been for players to stay in the area of their spring training sites, with optional workouts (and some meal service) at the team facility through the weekend as league and union officials were going to negotiate details of a plan given the suspension of spring games and delayed start to the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision by Major League Baseball to let players leave camps seems a strong indication that hopes of starting the season on April 9, after only a two-week delay, are less likely.
Players were reportedly given three options: to go to their permanent homes (though some could face travel restrictions), to the home city of their team, or to remain in camp.
The Rays had previously asked their players to stay in the Port Charlotte area, with plans to have the facility open for players who wanted to participate in optional workouts Saturday and Sunday. The team was also planning to provide meal service.
In a meeting Friday morning, players and staff were reminded of the basic precautions, such as washing their hands, using hand sanitizer and avoiding large groups.
MLB recommended that players stay in the area of their spring camps and not travel, which Rays GM Erik Neander said Rays officials also relayed. A player said earlier Friday that the team specifically was advised to not drive long distances or get on flights.
Player rep Tyler Glasnow said for the most part the players were “pretty receptive” to the plan, content to spend a few “low-key” days in the area and mostly staying away from group settings. “Everyone is playing a waiting game,” he said.
Neander stressed that the Rays have been proactive and gone “above and beyond” recommendations as far as cleaning and sanitizing the training facility. The complex will be open to players Saturday and Sunday morning, with breakfast and lunch provided, for players who want to run, throw, hit or otherwise work out.
The facility will be closed to family, friends and media he said.
Rays officials met separately with the group of 100-plus minor-league players and shared a similar message, that there would be optional workouts and meals provided (breakfast at the facility, lunch at the hotel) for the next couple days as they gathered more information.
