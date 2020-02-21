PORT CHARLOTTE — As the Rays transition from spring training workouts to games, two-way prospect Brendan McKay had still not thrown his first bullpen session of camp.
McKay has been slowed by shoulder stiffness, manager Kevin Cash said Friday, the eve of the Rays’ Grapefruit League opener.
He could return to the mound soon. McKay had a long-toss throwing session from 120 feet on Friday, and Cash said if he came out of that without any issues, he could throw his first bullpen within the next two days.
Cash said the issue isn’t necessarily a setback for McKay, indicating that the team had always planned to bring him along slowly this spring.
“He’s fine,” Cash said. “The plan anyway was that he was going to be behind. He feels fine. We’ll wait and see how he comes in tomorrow.”
While McKay will get to work on his hitting, the team’s priority is to get him ready to contribute as a pitcher, hoping McKay can move from the six-day schedule he had in the minors to pitching every fifth day.
