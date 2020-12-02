Baseball's non-tender deadline on Wednesday night proved to be a non-event for Tampa Bay fans.

The Rays tendered contracts to all seven of their arbitration-eligible players, including: pitchers José Alvarado, Yonny Chirinos, Tyler Glasnow and Ryan Yarbrough, first baseman Ji-Man Choi, outfielder Manuel Margot and utilityman Joey Wendle.

The Rays will non-tender pitcher Edgar Garcia, making him a free agent.


