Baseball's non-tender deadline on Wednesday night proved to be a non-event for Tampa Bay fans.
The Rays tendered contracts to all seven of their arbitration-eligible players, including: pitchers José Alvarado, Yonny Chirinos, Tyler Glasnow and Ryan Yarbrough, first baseman Ji-Man Choi, outfielder Manuel Margot and utilityman Joey Wendle.
The Rays will non-tender pitcher Edgar Garcia, making him a free agent.
