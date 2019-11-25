ST. PETERSBURG — Having lost Travis d’Arnaud on Sunday to the Braves, the Rays have re-committed to veteran Mike Zunino.
The Rays have agreed to terms of a deal with the catcher coming off a rough offensive season on a one-year contract for $4.5 million that avoids arbitration, and gives them a $4.5 million option for 2021, with the potential to grow to $5.25 million.
Basically the Rays are betting that Zunino, 29 in March, will bounce back from his poor season at the plate, hitting just .165 with nine homers, 32 RBIs and a .544 OPS, while continuing to provide elite-level defense.
And in doing so they get the potential payoff of retaining Zunino in 2021 at what would be a below-market price for a free agent.
Zunino was projected for an arbitration salary of $4.9 million, so the Florida native and University of Florida product is making some sacrifice for the chance to stay.
In 2018 with Seattle, Zunino hit .201 with 20 homers, 44 RBIs and a .669 OPS. The year before, his best in the majors, he hit .251 with 25 homers, 64 RBIs and an .840 OPS.
Zunino was acquired in trade last offseason and projected as a key part of the Rays lineup. He started 23 of the Rays’ first 36 games (missing three for the birth of his son) before being sidelined for three weeks with a left quad strain, then 43 of 70 when he returned. But as he continued to struggle and d’Arnaud starred after being acquired in May, the balance shifted as Zunino started only 12 of the Rays final 37 games, and didn’t appear in any of their six playoff games.
Zunino threw out 34.1% of potential base stealers and was credited with 10 defensive runs saved, third-best in the AL.
Whether the Rays will seek another front-line catcher to share time with Zunino remains to be seen. They also have Michael Perez, a lefty swinger who hit .217 in 22 games, making the opening day roster but being sidelined in early May with an oblique strain then spending a month on the injured list and most of the rest of the season at Triple-A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.