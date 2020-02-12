PORT CHARLOTTE — After four months of wading through free agent signings, trade speculation and way too much discussion of potentially moving games to Montreal, Tampa Bay fans can finally see Rays players put bat to ball.
The Rays will officially open their 23rd spring training, and 12th in Charlotte County today at 11 a.m. when pitchers and catchers take the field at the Charlotte Sports Park.
Manager Kevin Cash and general manager Erik Neander met with the media under the searing Wednesday afternoon sun to preview what fans can expect for the upcoming season.
Neither Cash nor Neander had a ton of answers concerning their crowded outfield situation, the question marks at third base or how things are going to look in the back end of the bullpen.
But Neander seemed pleased with his roster after a relatively quiet offseason.
“Compared to the number of transactions we’ve made in the last several years, I think this was a bit more modest,” the GM said of the team that went 96-66 in 2019 and scored a trip to the ALDS. “There were a few changes. We loved the team we had last year, including those who we traded away, but by and large a lot of that team is still together.
“There were several tweaks for depth purposes. It’s a pretty similar (team), certainly but our standards.”
The key offseason acquisitions included Japanese slugger Yoshi Tstutsugo, their big free agent signing, outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot, who came from the Padres in separate trades and first baseman/DH Jose Martinez, who Neander got from the Cardinals.
“The additions of Yoshi, Jose Martinez and Hunter Renfro, that’s a lot of power, that’s a lot of really good offense,” Neander said. “We also brought in players who could help us on the defensive side of the ball.”
Neander admitted that things did not go as the team had planned heading into the offseason.
“Perhaps not in the exact ways we thought we would in the beginning,” he said. “We started to adapt as the offseason went on. Some of the priority guys that we focused on in the early going didn’t materialize.”
The most recent acquisition is Margot, who came over from San Diego for reliever Emilio Pagan last weekend.
Cash sees the speedy, sure-handed outfielder as a good fit for the roster despite his similarities to Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.
“(He’s a) very Rays (type) player,” the manager of the career .248 hitter in just over three major league seasons. “He plays great defense, does some special things on the bases, and offensively, he’s certainly held his own and might have room to continue (to improve).”
Cash was frank when asked about how he planned to fit the new pieces together with the existing roster, saying, “I don’t think we’ve put a ton of thought into that yet. We’re as interested as anybody to see how it all comes together. We’ve got a ton of talented options.”
Following the Margot deal, the Rays camp roster appears to be set, and while Neander wouldn’t completely rule any further moves, didn’t sound as though anything was in the offing.
“I thought we were done a week and a half ago and then we weren’t,” he said with a slight shrug. “I think we feel good about where were at. I’m confident to say there’s nothing active at the moment. If there’s something to help us we would be ready to go, but I’d say that right now there’s nothing imminent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.