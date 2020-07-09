The abbreviated 2020 MLB season is still a couple of weeks away, but baseball got a jump on next year by releasing the 2021 regular schedule on Thursday.
Unlike in 2020, the Tampa Bay Rays will open 2021 away from Tropicana Field with a six-game road trip. They open with three against their cross-state rivals, the Miami Marlins, on April 1-3 and then head up to Boston to face the Red Sox for three on April 5-7.
The Rays will play their home opener against the New York Yankees on April 9, after three games against the Yankees, they will host the Texas Rangers for four from April 12-15. It will mark the fifth time the Rays hosted the Yankees in their home opener.
Opening Day in 2021 could become the first season since 1968 that every team across the majors plays their first game of the season on the same day.
The Rays schedule features 19 games against each of their AL East rivals: the Baltimore Orioles (10 home, 9 away), the Red Sox (10 home, 9 away), the Yankees (9 home, 10 away) and Toronto Blue Jays (9 home, 10 away).
Tampa Bay will also play 20 interleague games. They will oppose all five teams from the NL East for a second consecutive year. The Rays are scheduled to host the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in May, the Washington Nationals in June 8-9 and meet the Marlins in September. They will have interleague road trip Miami, Washington ), Atlanta and Philadelphia.
The Rays end the regular season with a six-game road trip, heading to Houston for three games at the end of September and finishing with three games against the Yankees in New York in early October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.