Marlins Baseball

The Tampa Bay Rays will open the 2021 on the road at Marlins Park in Miami.

 AP Photo

The abbreviated 2020 MLB season is still a couple of weeks away, but baseball got a jump on next year by releasing the 2021 regular schedule on Thursday.

Unlike in 2020, the Tampa Bay Rays will open 2021 away from Tropicana Field with a six-game road trip. They open with three against their cross-state rivals, the Miami Marlins, on April 1-3 and then head up to Boston to face the Red Sox for three on April 5-7.

The Rays will play their home opener against the New York Yankees on April 9, after three games against the Yankees, they will host the Texas Rangers for four from April 12-15. It will mark the fifth time the Rays hosted the Yankees in their home opener.

Opening Day in 2021 could become the first season since 1968 that every team across the majors plays their first game of the season on the same day.

The Rays schedule features 19 games against each of their AL East rivals: the Baltimore Orioles (10 home, 9 away), the Red Sox (10 home, 9 away), the Yankees (9 home, 10 away) and Toronto Blue Jays (9 home, 10 away).  

Tampa Bay will also play 20 interleague games. They will oppose all five teams from the NL East for a second consecutive year. The Rays are scheduled to host the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in May, the Washington Nationals in June 8-9 and meet the Marlins in September. They will have interleague road trip Miami, Washington ), Atlanta and Philadelphia.

The Rays end the regular season with a six-game road trip, heading to Houston for three games at the end of September and finishing with three games against the Yankees in New York in early October.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments