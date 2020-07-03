Baseball is back, sort of.
Games are on deck as the Tampa Bay Rays returned to Tropicana Field on Friday to begin preparations and conditioning for the 60-game season.
Though it felt good for players to return to some sense of normalcy, it didn't come without some uneasy feeling. Rather than gathering together for drills, the day was spent apart with batting practice and individual fielding drills making up the workout.
"We're seeing everybody come in in waves and the work we're doing is very individualized, that's not what we're accustomed to," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "But we're gonna do real well at adjusting and adapting on the fly and make the most out of it."
Rays ace Blake Snell felt similar, saying it was weird to have to stay apart from his teammates while working out on a team that is typically tight-knit.
"It's weird to be distant," Snell said. "We're a pretty close group, we're always messing with each other. We can't be too close to each other. But it feels good to be playing again and working out. That's the cool part about it."
Snell was in headlines in May voicing his opinion on player health and safety, but reported to camp on Day 1.
He said that the agreement between the Player's Association and MLB along with all the precautions put in place for camp, it wasn't a hard decision to return.
"It makes it pretty easy to play," Snell said. "Every one here is just super on their toes about it and I feel very comfortable about it with everything MLB is doing.
The pitchers sort of take center stage in this ordeal as the coaching staff develops a plan to ramp them back up for the season and decide how they will be utilized in a shortened season.
Snell, along with Tyler Glasnow and Charlie Morton were the driving force behind the Rays playoff run last year and feel a shortened season could be a plus for them.
"I think it helps us," Snell said. "But also it all depends where guys are and how they feel. When you look at our pitching staff, we're pretty solid all around. Even past the 25-man roster into the 40, we're stacked. I'm excited for what we're gonna be able to accomplish this year. This is a team full of talent."
The Rays saw 32 of 37 players report on Friday and wouldn't get into specifics as to why some guys didn't make it.
Those not listed on the workout sheet included infielder Jose Martinez, pitchers Yonny Chirinos and Chaz Roe, and non-roster catchers Chris Herrmann and Kevan Smith.
Herrmann and Smith were working out in Port Charlotte per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, but there was no comment on the remaining absentees.
MLB is targeting an opening day later this month after a four-month layoff. Cash is looking forward to the team providing fans with a much-needed release.
"Hopefully our game can provide some sense of normalcy, some sense of entertainment," Cash said. "To provide joy to all fans and be able to flip something on TV that isn't a game show."
