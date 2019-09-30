Rays Robertson

Rays infielder Daniel Robertson is fighting for a spot on the wild-card game roster.

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays will spend much of the next two days deciding how to best assemble their 25 man roster for Wednesday’s AL wild-card game against the A’s in Oakland.

They have a lot to talk about.

Between the versatility of the players they have, the additional options as several others have returned recently from injuries and the natural creativity and outside-the-box thinking with which they operate daily, the Rays have myriad scenarios to run through.

Factor in the uniqueness of setting a roster for a one-game playoff, where teams can go with only 10 or 11 pitchers, and the Rays are unlikely to have final decisions until Wednesday’s 10 a.m. Oakland time deadline.

"Not a chance,'' manager Kevin Cash said. "I can promise you it will be Wednesday morning. The way our group works, we'll pick it apart.''

Plus, Cash said, the Rays have difficult decisions to make because they have so many quality options.

"That's why they're tough because we've got a lot of good players and want to make the best decisions to help you win that one game,'' he said. "There's players that are putting pressure on the decisions from from every angle in a good way.''

As the Rays officials discuss, we can only speculate. So here's a look at the roster broken down by who we think is on, and who is on the bubble.

Position players

We think these 12 are on:

Catchers (2)

Travis d'Arnaud

Mike Zunino

Infielders (6)

Willy Adames

Jesus Aguilar

Ji-Man Choi

Matt Duffy

Brandon Lowe

Joey Wendle

Outfielders (4)

Avisail Garcia

Kevin Kiermaier

Austin Meadows

Tommy Pham

So that leaves potentially 3-4 spots to be filled from this group, with Roberston and Heredia perhaps most likely:

INF Mike Brosseau

INF Yandy Diaz

OF Johnny Davis

OF Guillermo Heredia

1B Nate Lowe

C Michael Perez

INF Daniel Robertson

INF Eric Sogard

And on the pitching side, there are eight that appear locked in

RH Nick Anderson

RH Diego Castillo

RH Oliver Drake

RH Tyler Glasnow

RH Charlie Morton

RH Emilio Pagan

LH Colin Poche

RH Chaz Roe

So that leaves potentially 2-3 spots to be filled from this group, with Chirinos, Fairbanks, Kittredge. McKay and Yarbrough seemingly most likely:

LH Anthony Banda

LH Jalen Beeks

RH Yonny Chirinos

RH Jose De Leon

RH Pete Fairbanks

RH Andrew Kittredge

LH Brendan McKay

RH Austin Pruitt

RH Trevor Richards

LH Ryan Yarbrough

Note: Blake Snell, who pitched Sunday, could return for the next series.

