ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays will spend much of the next two days deciding how to best assemble their 25 man roster for Wednesday’s AL wild-card game against the A’s in Oakland.
They have a lot to talk about.
Between the versatility of the players they have, the additional options as several others have returned recently from injuries and the natural creativity and outside-the-box thinking with which they operate daily, the Rays have myriad scenarios to run through.
Factor in the uniqueness of setting a roster for a one-game playoff, where teams can go with only 10 or 11 pitchers, and the Rays are unlikely to have final decisions until Wednesday’s 10 a.m. Oakland time deadline.
"Not a chance,'' manager Kevin Cash said. "I can promise you it will be Wednesday morning. The way our group works, we'll pick it apart.''
Plus, Cash said, the Rays have difficult decisions to make because they have so many quality options.
"That's why they're tough because we've got a lot of good players and want to make the best decisions to help you win that one game,'' he said. "There's players that are putting pressure on the decisions from from every angle in a good way.''
As the Rays officials discuss, we can only speculate. So here's a look at the roster broken down by who we think is on, and who is on the bubble.
Position players
We think these 12 are on:
Catchers (2)
Travis d'Arnaud
Mike Zunino
Infielders (6)
Willy Adames
Jesus Aguilar
Ji-Man Choi
Matt Duffy
Brandon Lowe
Joey Wendle
Outfielders (4)
Avisail Garcia
Kevin Kiermaier
Austin Meadows
Tommy Pham
So that leaves potentially 3-4 spots to be filled from this group, with Roberston and Heredia perhaps most likely:
INF Mike Brosseau
INF Yandy Diaz
OF Johnny Davis
OF Guillermo Heredia
1B Nate Lowe
C Michael Perez
INF Daniel Robertson
INF Eric Sogard
And on the pitching side, there are eight that appear locked in
RH Nick Anderson
RH Diego Castillo
RH Oliver Drake
RH Tyler Glasnow
RH Charlie Morton
RH Emilio Pagan
LH Colin Poche
RH Chaz Roe
So that leaves potentially 2-3 spots to be filled from this group, with Chirinos, Fairbanks, Kittredge. McKay and Yarbrough seemingly most likely:
LH Anthony Banda
LH Jalen Beeks
RH Yonny Chirinos
RH Jose De Leon
RH Pete Fairbanks
RH Andrew Kittredge
LH Brendan McKay
RH Austin Pruitt
RH Trevor Richards
LH Ryan Yarbrough
Note: Blake Snell, who pitched Sunday, could return for the next series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.