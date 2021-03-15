PORT CHARLOTTE -- The Rays' major league roster had a slightly different look on Monday afternoon when the Rays took on the Red Sox.
Prior to Tampa Bay's 3-2 victory over Boston, the Rays announced their first round of cuts of the spring, reassigning nine players to minor league camp to bring the major league roster to 64 active players.
The group included highly touted right-hander Shane Baz, along with fellow pitchers Phoenix Sanders and Tyler Zombro, catcher Blake Hunt, infielders Xavier Edwards and Greg Jones and outfielders Moisés Gómez and Garrett Whitley.
The biggest name on the list was infielder Wander Franco, the MLB's and the Rays' top-rated prospect. The 20-year-old switch-hitter, performed well this spring, batting .294 with a homer and 2 RBI in 17 at bats over seven games.
In 2019 Franco hit a combined .327 with 9 homers, 53 RBI and 18 steals while splitting time between Port Charlotte and low-A Bowling Green.
"We had talked to Wander a couple of days ago and just expressed that there's no denying he's a very talented player," Rays manager Kevin Cash said on the morning Zoom call after announcing the moves. "Saying that we have a core group of guys that played very well last year and went to the World Series.
"It was time to get those guys together and get them deeper into games."
Franco, who has been a shortstop throughout his young career, played there this spring until getting a start at third base Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.
Franco said that while he hasn't had any in-depth discussions with Cash and Rays' management about playing third, he's more than willing to play wherever he's needed.
"No, we haven't really sat down and talked about it," he said, "but I know I could play any other position. So wherever they put me, it's their decision and I'm going to be ready wherever that may be."
"I think if you have the confidence, no matter where you play, you have to make the plays. Your job is to make that out."
"As a shortstop, you're the leader of the infield, you're a little bit further back so you're able to see the entire infield. At third base you're a little closer and the ball comes at you at little harder and a little quicker."
Cash said that he thinks Franco will be seeing more time at different positions, especially with Willy Adames holding down shortstop.
"It's a different angle, but he's had enough practice over there," the manager said on Sunday. "He practiced a lot at third at the alternate site, so we're going to get him acclimated as much as possible to all those positions.
"We don't have a lot of guys who aren't able to move around. We've had him back ground balls at second, short and at third."
While Franco and the others were technically sent down, there is no minor league camp this season, so they'll remain in place for now. It's possible that they'll find their way back into another big-league game or two this spring.
"Some of these guys will come back over and play in games," Cash confirmed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.