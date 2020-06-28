Tampa vs. Pittsburgh

Catcher Kevan Smith is among the players not including on the 40-man roster who the Tampa Bay Rays have included in their 60-man spring training pool.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced their 60-man roster pool on Sunday afternoon as the second round of spring training is set to get underway this week. 

The Rays will take half that number (30) for their opening day roster on July 24, and then pare it down twice more of the next month, before settling in with a 26-man roster as originally planned for the 2020 season.

About 35 players are expected to report to Tropical Field on July 1 with the remaining 25 or more headed to Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte. Following testing, workouts will begin two days later. All workouts at both sites are closed to the public.

There weren't a ton of the surprises among the 60 roster invitees. Oft-injured pitcher Brent Honeywell, who is currently recovering from elbow surgery,is the only player on the 40-man roster not included in the pool.

The group does feature a number of prospects, including former Stone Crabs infielder Wander Franco, the Rays and baseball's No. 1 overall prospect, as well as some players who were non-roster invitees to spring training, such as left-hander Aaron Loup, outfielder Ryan LaMarre and catcher Kevan Smith.

Rays general manager Erik Neander discussed the process with Tampa area media over a Zoom conference call on Sunday afternoon.

"We've got 60 players that are available to us this year, I think last year we used 57. So I think it's reasonable to assume that this year, to cover 60 games, its unlikely that we're going to need all 60," Neander said.

"First and foremost, we prioritized what we needed to help our Major League club, and then, at a point, we had some spots we thought we could play with. It's just something where we identified the next wave, of sorts, that could, obviously, benefit developmentally from the experience.”

Here is the Rays’ full 60-man list. Those not on 40 man roster are in bold; 

Pitchers (30)

Jose Alvarado

Nick Anderson

Anthony Banda

Shane Baz

Jalen Beeks

Diego Castillo

Yonny Chirinos

Dylan Covey

John Curtiss

Oliver Drake

Pete Fairbanks

Josh Fleming

Sean Gilmartin

Tyler Glasnow

Andrew Kittredge

Aaron Loup

Shane McClanahan

Brendan McKay

Sam McWilliams

Charlie Morton

Colin Poche

Trevor Richards

Chaz Roe

Joe Ryan

Ryan Sherriff

Aaron Slegers

Blake Snell

D.J. Snelten

Ryan Thompson

Ryan Yarbrough

Catchers (5)

Ronaldo Hernandez

Chris Herrmann

Michael Perez

Kevan Smith

Mike Zunino

Infielders (15)

Willy Adames

Mike Brosseau

Vidal Brujan

Ji-Man Choi

Yandy Diaz

Lucius Fox

Wander Franco

Brandon Lowe

Nate Lowe

Jose Martinez

Kevin Padlo

Esteban Quiroz

Daniel Robertson

Taylor Walls

Joey Wendle

Outfielders (10)

Randy Arozarena

Dylan Cozens

Kevin Kiermaier

Ryan LaMarre

Jose Lowe

Manuel Margot

Austin Meadows

Brian O'Grady

Hunter Renfroe

Yoshi Tsutsugo

