If you were hoping to purchase tickets to a Tampa Bay Rays spring training game at Charlotte Sports Park this year, you're out of luck.
The individual game tickets went on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., but were sold out within five minutes, according to team officials.
In actuality, few tickets were still available on Friday morning as the vast majority of the tickets had already been sold through pre-sales over the past couple days to season ticket holders and Rays Insider subscribers .
