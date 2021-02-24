The Tampa Rays became one of the last Grapefruit League teams to announce their spring training ticket plans on Wednesday morning.
The Rays will place individual game tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via their website RaysBaseball.com. Tickets will be available only in increments of two or four seats to accommodate socially distant seating pods, as the capacity at Charlotte Sports Park has been limited to approximately 20-25% throughout spring training.
This policy change means that fans cannot purchase just one ticket for a single game. Ticket prices start at $15.
While the general public must wait until Friday to try to purchase tickets, season ticket holders had the option of buying tickets beginning Wednesday through the Rays' website.
The team acknowledges that it's possible tickets for an individual game or even the entire spring schedule could be sold out before Friday, depending on how many tickets are sold in advance.
The Rays open the spring season on Sunday at home against the Atlanta Braves. The revised spring schedule has teams facing opponents strictly from their general area of the state, so the Rays will only face five opponents: the Braves (North Port), the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox (Fort Myers), the Baltimore Orioles (Sarasota) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (Bradenton).
Some of the other changes to note:
• Tickets may only be purchased through the website or the MLB Ballpark app.
• All tickets are paperless and must be presented on a mobile device. Paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, are not available.
• The stadium itself is paperless, meaning no cash will be accepted by any stadium vendor.
• Masks are required at all times, except when actively eating and drinking and all food and beverages must be consumed in your ticketed seat.
• Parking is free for the spring season in order to cut down on contact in the parking lots. Fans can park in the main lot free of charge.
• Games beginning on Sunday and scheduled through March 13 will be limited to seven innings, but can be shortened (five innings) or lengthened (nine innings) by mutual agreement of the managers. Games from March 14-30 are scheduled for nine innings, but can to shorten to seven.
